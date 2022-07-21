Menu
Galaxy Z Flip 4 Leaked Price Hints at an Expensive Flipping Phone

Furqan Shahid
Jul 21, 2022
Samsung has been making the Galaxy Z phones for some time but last year, the company surprised everyone by dropping the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which started at $999. This was the first time since its inception that a foldable phone by Samsung was costing less than $1,000. Well, seems like it might be changing again with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 less than a month away.

Samsung Could Increase the Price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to $1,099 for the Base Model

According to a tip, the European price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be around €1,080 (~$1,098) for the base storage. But if you are looking to go up to 256 gigs, you are likely to pay €1,160 (~$1,179) and you can even go higher for a 512 gig variant by paying  €1,280 (~$1,301).

Considering how Samsung has a habit of keeping the prices similar between the U.S. and Europe, it is safe to say that one could expect that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 would start at $1,099 in the U.S., which is a $100 increase from its predecessor.

However, closely thinking about this makes more sense because this time around, you are looking at supply chain issues, and you are also looking at an upgrade Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The main concern that I have is if the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is launching at $1,099. Then how much is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 going to cost? Considering how that is definitely the more premium foldable of the two.

Samsung is set to unveil the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the Unpacked event on 10th August. Both devices along with wearables are now up for reservation, reserving these devices will net you Samsung credit which you can always use towards your purchase. We will keep you posted as we hear more about these phones going forward.

You can reserve your phone here.

Order