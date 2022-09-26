Galaxy S23 Series Will be Reusing Most of the Hardware from the Galaxy S22 Series

The Galaxy S23 series should be debuting sometime next year and over the past couple of months, we have heard some substantial details about the series. Sure, the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra passed through the Chinese certification recently but one of the rumors that we have been hearing a lot is the fact that the S23 series will largely be based on the S22 series.

This should not come as a surprise because the Galaxy S22 series is already exceptional but we now have confirmation that Samsung is going to approach hardware changes with some limitations.

The Galaxy S23 Series, Especially the Base Models to Largely Remain the Same as Their Predecessors

If the rumor ends up being true, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ will largely be the same as the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 services. Sure, you will find upgrades as the new chipset like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but aside from that, the hardware differences will be few.

The current information, S23/S23+, nothing has changed except the chip. Nothing has changed in the S23 Ultra except for the chip and screen and the main camera. Of course this is just a rough idea, I'll double-check the rest of the changes.

TM Roh is suitable for businessmen. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 25, 2022

In addition to that, the source also says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be using an upgraded chip, a new screen, and Samsung's 200-megapixel camera unit, but aside from that, the phone will largely be the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Although it would be safe to criticize this move by Samsung, it actually signals that Samsung could be starting a crucial chapter. In my iPhone 14 Pro review roundup, I talked about how phone manufactures can no longer sit and attack Apple because Apple truly has done something magnificent with the iPhone 14 Pro series, and Samsung being Apple's biggest competitor actually needs to go ahead and deliver something that can rival the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro and yes, I am excluding the base model.

We will have to wait and see how the Galaxy S23 series turns out. As a Galaxy S22 Ultra user, I am looking forward to the Galaxy S23 Ultra and see how the phone turns out to be.