Menu
Company

Galaxy S22 Ultra was the Most Popular Android Phone in North America in Q2 2022

Furqan Shahid
Aug 25, 2022
Galaxy S22 Ultra

We all know how Apple has insane domination in North America, so it is no surprise when see Apple dominating the market of most popular smartphones during Q2 2022. However, the list now has the behemoth Galaxy S22 Ultra as well.

Galaxy S22 Ultra is Clearly the Most Popular Android Phone and for All the Right Reasons

A Canalys market share report found that the iPhone 13 was a leader in the region and was followed by iPhone SE 2022, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Pro, along with iPhone 12. However, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was also on the list and it came in the sixth spot, becoming the most popular Android phone in terms of shipments in Q2 2022.  The phone was ahead of Moto G Power 2022, Galaxy A13, iPhone 13 Mini, and Galaxy S22. Yes, the list has two Samsung flagships in the top 10.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Redmi Phones Might Skip on Bundled Chargers Altogether

You can look at the list below.

Otherwise, the Q2 2022 report also suggests that iPhones accounted for 52% of shipments during the quarter with Samsung in second place with 26%, and Motorola in third place with 9%. Rounding up the top five, you have TCL at 5% share and Google at 2%.

Interestingly, Google has gone through the most growth at 230% year-on-year. The company did have a tiny market share, to begin with, at just 200,000 units shipped a year ago. However, this time around, Google managed to sell 800,000 units in Q2 2022 and while it might look like an impressive number, it still is small as compared to what Samsung and Apple have been doing.

OnePlus, on the other hand, is still missing from the list. So, it goes to show that the company needs to work harder in order to break the list once again.

Products mentioned in this post

iPhone SE

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order