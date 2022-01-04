Galaxy S22 Ultra Geekbench Listing Shows an Evident Downgrade

The Galaxy S22 series is only a month away and to be honest, all of us are excited to see what Samsung's been working on since last year. Sure, almost everything that we wanted to know about the devices has already been leaked but you know, nothing really is better than the official information that will come out once the devices are out.

The star of the show is of course the Galaxy S22 Ultra that will bring the most amount of features and upgrades in terms of memory, storage, screen size, battery, and more. However, a new leak suggests that the base variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra might not be that big of an upgrade.

8 Gigs of RAM in the Galaxy S22 Ultra Makes Little to No Sense

Renowned leaker Ice Universe has shared that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to be available in 8, 12, and 16 gigs of RAM offerings, and honestly, the base variant seems like a bad deal.

Furthermore, we have stumbled upon the Geekbench listing of both the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variants that confirm what Ice Universe had said and the phone indeed has an 8GB variant that will be coming out, too. You can check out the scores below.





While it is too early to say anything about the scores that you see here, because the devices are still more or less in the pre-production stage or are not running the software but we will get more information once the Exynos 2200 is finally official, which is slated for 11th January, later this month.

With that out of the way, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 8GB of RAM might not be the best bargain for a lot of people considering how they can just pay a little more and get more storage and RAM in their phone.

Do you think Samsung should release the 8GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra or should just stick to 12 and 16? Let us know.