Galaxy S10 Lite Unlocked Comes With a Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM, Massive 4500mah Battery and Is Available for Just $499.99

It’s very strange how the price of a high-end Samsung phone can drop to a crazy low in just a matter of months but if it is great news for customers, we’re all for it. Right now, if you want a current-generation flagship, you’ll have to fork over $1,000 for it but not when it comes to the Galaxy S10 Lite. Last year’s Snapdragon 855-fueled powerhouse is available for just $499.99 and comes with other impressive specs too.

In addition to the chipset, this version of the Galaxy S10 Lite features 8GB of RAM, not 6GB RAM, so you have ample memory to let lots of apps running in the background and come back to them when you please. You also gain massive screen real estate thanks to the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen that’s also HDR10+ compliant, so colors will look bright and vivid. The camera setup is also impressive and will do nicely for a $500 phone. You have a 48MP main sensor, followed by a 12MP ultrawide unit, and lastly, there’s a 5MP macro sensor present.

There’s also a single 32MP front-facing camera present in a punch-hole design right at the top. The Galaxy S10 Lite also features an under-display fingerprint reader, along with a massive 4500mAh battery that also supports 45W fast-charging and can deliver up to 49 hours of talk time. The model in question is also the unlocked variant so it will work with major U.S. carriers.

Looking at everything you’re getting in just $499.99, this is a deal worth investing in if you want a very capable smartphone as your daily driver.