GALAX Unveil HOF PRO DDR5-8000 Memory Kits & PCIe 5.0 HOF Extreme 50 10 GB/s SSD

GALAX has just unveiled two of its next-gen products which include the HOF PRO DDR5-8000 memory & PCIe 5.0 HOF Extreme 50 10 GB/s SSD.

Just yesterday, we were talking about how GALAX was going to unveil two brand-new HOF products and the company has just announced them. HOF being the most premium segment in GALAX's line is known for its quality and craftsmanship, offering the best performance to enthusiasts & also the best overclocking to extreme users.

GALAX HOF PRO DDR5 Memory Kits

The first announcement of the day is the GALAX HOF DDR5 PRO memory kits which come in three frequency options ranging from DDR5-6800, DDR5-7200 and all the way up to DDR5-8000. The new kits are infused with the Hynix A-Die and fully support the Intel XMP 3.0 standard. All kits come in a 16 GB x 2 configuration and it is said that the flagship DDR5-8000 kit is able to hit over 120+ GB/s of raw bandwidth with a latency of 56.4ns.

The GALAX HOF PRO DDR5 memory modules utilize a white-colored aluminum body while the logo on the side and the diffuser on the top come with RGB LED illumination which looks superb. GALAX has used a brand-new aluminum heat spreader which is said to dissipate heat effectively. The HOF series modules also retain the white-colored PCB (limited to DDR5-6800 / DDR5-7200 kits).

GALAX HOF Extreme 50 PCIe 5.0 SSD

The second announcement is the GALAX HOF Extreme 50 PCIe 5.0 SSD which is a super fast Gen5 SSD with a bulky heatsink and an active-cooling solution. The SSD will come in two flavors, a 1 TB variant with Read and Write speeds of 9500 MB/s (1,300,000 IOPS) and 8500 MB/s (1,100,000 IOPS) while the 2 TB variant will have Read and Write speeds rated at 10,000 MB/s (1,500,000 IOPS) and 9500 MB/s (1,250,000 IOPS). GALAX also plans on releasing a 12 GB/s variant in the future as Gen 5 SSDs mature.

The GALAX HOF Extreme 50 PCIe 5.0 SSDs will be utilizing LPDDR4/DDR4 DRAM cache and a 232-layer NAND Flash. They will be based on the Phison E26 PCIe Gen 5.0 controller. There's currently no word on pricing or availability but we expect to hear more about these around CES 2023 which is just a few weeks to go.