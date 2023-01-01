GALAX Intros HOF 1300W ATX 3.0 PSU Offering Dual 16-Pin Connectors

GALAX is treading into new waters with the new HOF GH1300 PSU designed to power the highest-end of PCs with dual 16-pin connectors.

GALAX continues the ivory-white explosion of products with a new HOF Series PSU with 1300W of power, offers dual 16-pin connectors

The new GALAX HOF PSU lineup will be 80 Plus Platinum certified, allowing the PSU with up to a 92% efficiency rating. To compete with other brands like MSI, the company has employed unique dual 16-pin power connector ports on the unit with an impressive base of 1300 W of power.

GALAX GH1300 PSU. Image source: GALAX via IT Home.

This new PSU from GALAX is perfect for the overclocking enthusiast segment, which would explain the dual connectors equipped on the unit. This particular PSU is also ideal for the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 Hall of Fame series GPU that the company sells, requiring dual 12VHPWR cables.

The power limit for the graphics card is 666W. The power supply measures 140 mm x 150 mm x 86 mm with an ivory-white dusting on the unit. The peak power supplied by the unit can reach 2600 W. The fan is 12 cm, is silent running, and supports a single button for starting and stopping when necessary. The new GALAX Hall of Fame GH1300 PSU is PCIe 5.0 ready for long-lasting use, with a rating of 10 years of running.

2 of 9

This new power supply series will open more doors for the company's line of current products, from memory to storage and motherboards to graphics cards. The new GALAX GH1300 PSU can be found in Chinese online retailers such as Taobao and is currently retailing for 1899 RMB, or $275. The pricing is very competitive, especially compared to MSI's Ai1300P power supply, selling for twenty-four percent less than the MSI brand.

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card was recently introduced about a month ago, with last week showing a new SSD with a unique middle fan for adequate cooling and recent memory for 2023. It is unknown if we will see this power supply unit on US shores. GALAX does tend to sell in foreign markets, so we may not see this locally. The white colorway on all but the SSD seems to be the theme for GALAX this year, and it will be interesting when they announce new motherboards for 2023 and the following year.

News Sources: VideoCardz, IT Home