G.Skill Unveils Trident Z5 Ultra Low-Latency Series Memory Kits, Up To DDR5-6600 CL34 Specs
G.Skill has announced its brand new Trident Z5 Ultra-Low Latency series which offers optimized timings down to CL34 at DDR5-6600.
G.Skill Optimizes DDR5 Timings With New Trident Z5 Ultra-Low-Latency Memory Kits, DDR5-6400 CL34 Specs
Press Release: G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is pleased to announce the launch of ultra-low latency, high-speed DDR5-6600 CL34 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit under the Trident Z5 RGB series DDR5 memory, for the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors and Intel® Z690 chipset motherboards.
Ultra Low-Latency DDR5 Performance Memory
Fully committed to developing extreme performance overclocking memory kits, G.SKILL is releasing a new ultra-low latency, high-speed DDR5-6600 CL34-40-40-105 memory kit in 32GB (2x16GB) kit capacity. The screenshot below shows this memory kit validated with the Intel® Core™ i7-12700K processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.
Availability
The DDR5-6600 CL34 32GB (2x16GB) memory kits under the Trident Z5 RGB series is expected to be available in May 2022 via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter