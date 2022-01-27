G.Skill Unveils Extreme Low Latency DDR5-6400 CL32 Trident Z5 Memory Kit, Designed For Latency-Sensitive Applications

G.Skill has announced its first extreme low latency Trident Z5 DDR5 memory kit which offers 6400 Mbps transfer rates at CL32 timings. The new kit is optimized for the Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU platform and will be hitting retail shelves starting today.

Want DDR5 Memory With CL32 Timings? G.Skill Has Got You Covered With Its Brand New 'Extreme Low Latency' Trident Z5 DDR5-6400 Memory Kit

Press Release: G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is delighted to announce the launch of an extremely low-latency, high-speed DDR5-6400 CL32 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit under the Trident Z5 family memory series, designed for the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and Intel Z690 chipset motherboards.

Extreme Low Latency CL32 at DDR5-6400

Dedicated to developing ever-faster memory modules, G.SKILL is launching an ultra-low latency DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102 memory kit at 1.40V with 32GB (2x16GB) kit capacity. Equipped with exceptionally tight timings, this extreme memory specification represents the next step of the Trident Z5 family flagship performance. The screenshot below shows this memory kit validated on the Intel Core i7-12700K processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.

Availability

The DDR5-6400 CL32 32GB (2x16GB) memory kits under the Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB series are available now via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners. We should also mention that as time passes by, DDR5 prices are getting lower and availability is further improving which means that the enthusiasts who were waiting for the right time to get the memory can do so now. The low-latency memory will definitely provide a boost to overall performance, especially in games and apps that are latency-sensitive. We will make sure to do further testing on the 'extreme low latency' kit when our kit arrives for review in the next few weeks.