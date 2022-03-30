G.Skill Brings Higher Capacities To Its DDR5-6000 CL30 Trident Z5 Memory Kit, New 64 GB Flavors Announced

G.Skill has announced its brand new high capacity Trident Z5 DDR5 memory kits which come with up to 32 GB capacities on a single DIMM.

G.Skill Announces Trident Z5 DDR5-6000 CL30 Memory Kit In 64 GB (32 GB x 2) Flavors

G.Skill has a wide variety of DDR5 memory kits to select from ranging from high-speed to high-capacities to SODIMM variants. The new memory kit is fundamentally designed for users who're looking for higher capacities in a dual-DIMM configuration and that is exactly what G.Skill will be offering, a dual 32 GB DIMM kit for up to 64 GB capacities.

Chinese Motherboard Maker, ONDA, Releases H610M+ Board With Both Single-DIMM DDR5 & DDR4 Memory Support

Press Release: G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is delighted to announce the launch of a high-capacity, ultra-low-latency DDR5-6000 CL30 64GB (32GBx2) overclocked performance memory kit under the Trident Z5 family, designed for the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and Intel Z690 chipset motherboard.

Pushing Memory Performance with 32GB Modules

As the leader in developing high-performance memory products, G.SKILL launches an all-new high-capacity, ultra-low-latency dual-channel memory kit, rated at a blistering DDR5-6000 CL30-40-40-96 in 64GB (32GBx2) kit capacity. Using only the best-in-class memory components to achieve high speeds with 32GB module capacity, this extremely overclocked memory specification represents the next step in high-capacity DDR5 performance. The screenshot below shows this memory kit validated with the Intel Core i7-12700K processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.

Intel Pushing For DDR5-Only Memory Support On 700-Series Chipset Motherboards, 13th Gen Raptor Lake With Up To DDR5-5600 Compatibility

Red Dot Design Award 2022

The all-new Trident Z5 RGB and Ripjaws S5 DDR5 memory series are the proud recipient of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022 for outstanding and innovative design. Both DDR5 memory series exceeded the juror panel's strict criteria and expectations in nine areas of product standards.

Availability

The DDR5-6000 CL30 64GB (32GBx2) memory specification under the Trident Z5 RGB series will be available in 2022 Q2 via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners.