G.Skill Raises The Bar For Intel’s Raptor Lake, Unveils Trident Z5 DDR5-7800 Memory Fine-Tuned For Z790 Platform

On the launch of Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs, G.Skill is unveiling their fastest Trident Z5 memory kit yet, rated at DDR5-7800 speeds.

G.SKILL Announces Up to DDR5-7800 for 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processor & Z790 Platform

Press Release: G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is excited to announce new extreme overclocked performance DDR5 DRAM specifications up to DDR5-7800 under the Trident Z5 family. Designed for use with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor and Intel Z790 chipset platform, these new flagship specifications mark a new era of performance.

Extreme Overclock Performance with DDR5-7800

Pushing the memory performance to the limits of the latest 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor and Intel Z790 chipset platform, G.SKILL is announcing new memory specifications up to a blazing speed of DDR5-7800 at CL38 with 32GB (2x16GB) kit capacity, under the flagship Trident Z5 family. Refer to the screenshot below to see the DDR5-7800 memory kit validated on the Intel Core i9-13900K desktop processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard:

Ready to Overclock at DDR5-7600

For those who can't wait to get started with high overclock memory performance on the latest computing platform, the G.SKILL DDR5-7600 CL36-46-46-121 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit is now listed on some retailers and has also been validated under the Intel® XMP 3.0 program. Refer to the validation screenshot below to see the DDR5-7600 memory kit tested with the Intel Core i9-13900K desktop processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero motherboard.

For more product information, please visit the G.SKILL product page at: https://www.gskill.com/ product/165/374/1665644764/F5- 7600J3646G16GX2-TZ5RK

High Kit Capacity 64GB (2x32GB) at DDR5-7400

For those looking for a higher kit capacity at 64GB (2x32GB), G.SKILL is pushing the overclock memory speed to an astounding DDR5-7400. Please see the screenshot below to see the high-capacity DDR5-7400 64GB (2x32GB) memory kit validated on the Intel Core i9-13900K desktop processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard:

DDR5-8000 CL38 Tech Demo – the Overclocking Potential of DDR5 Memory

Dedicated to developing ever-faster overclocking memory kits, G.SKILL is pushing the boundaries of memory overclocking potential with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core desktop platform. As a technical demonstration, G.SKILL is revealing the achievement of reaching a blistering, ultra-fast DDR5-8000 2x16GB memory kit operating with a low latency timing of CL38-48-48-125 with the Intel Core i9-13900K desktop processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard. Please refer to the screenshot below to see the DDR5-8000 memory tested under Memtest:

New Trident Z5 Specifications for Z790 Platform

The Trident series product line is synonymous with noteworthy overclocked performance, and these new additions are no exception. Intended for use with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor and Intel Z790 chipset platform, these new specifications under the Trident Z5 RGB and Trident Z5 series offer options with high-capacity or high-frequency. See a list of DRAM specifications below:

Intel XMP 3.0 Support & Availability

Supporting Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profiles for easy overclocking via the motherboard BIOS, these new memory specifications for the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop platform will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners.