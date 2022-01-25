G.Skill Pushes DDR5 Memory To The Extreme: Hits DDR5-8888 CL88 Overclock With ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX Motherboard

G.Skill has been posting some extreme records ever since DDR5 memory launched and their latest one is simply insane, hitting up to DDR5-8888.

G.Skill's DDR5 Trident Z5 Memory Achieves DDR5-8888 CL88 Overclocking World Record With ASUS Z690 ROG Maximus Z690 APEX Motherboard

Press Release: G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals is thrilled to announce the achievement of a new overclocking world record for fastest memory frequency at DDR5-8888 CL88-88-88-88, in cooperation with ASUS.

This amazing frequency speed was achieved by the extreme overclocker “lupin_no_musume” with G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 memory, ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX motherboard, and Intel Core i9-12900K processor. To see the moment this amazing overclocking world record was set, please click the following video link:

DDR5-8888 CL88-88-88-88 – Pushing the Speed to the Limit

At the dawn of the DDR5 era, G.SKILL and ASUS have been constantly exploring the memory speed limitations of the latest Intel Z690 platform. Surpassing the previous DDR5-8704 world record in November 2021, a new memory frequency world record is achieved at DDR5-8888 under liquid nitrogen extreme cooling. The memory speed has been validated by CPU-Z. Please refer to the screenshot and validation link below: https://valid.x86.fr/qgvylc

“We are very excited to collaborate with the ASUS ROG team to break the DDR5 frequency world record at DDR5-8888 with our best-in-class hardware,” says Tequila Huang, Corporate Vice President of G.SKILL International. “This demonstrates the unparalleled overclocking potential of DDR5, and we will continue to dedicate effort into developing faster memory for overclockers and PC enthusiasts.”

This is just the start of the new generation memory standard and we can expect even higher extreme overclocking world records to show up later on as new platforms and better support for the standard comes to these extreme enthusiasts and overclockers.