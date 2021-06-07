G.Skill Launches Trident Z Royal Elite Series DDR4 Memory, 32 GB & DDR4-4000 CL14 Low-Latency Kits

G.Skill has released two brand new specs within its Trident Z Royal Elite series DDR4 memory which is geared for extreme speeds with low latencies.

The recently introduced G.Skill Trident Z Royal Elite series DDR4 memory kits are already getting new additions in the form of two new kits which are spec'd for extreme speeds and low latencies. The kits come in DDR4-3600 and DDR4-4000 (CL14) specs and feature capacities of up to 128 GB.

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is thrilled to announce the availability of the latest Trident Z Royal Elite memory series, along with the introduction of new high-speed, low-latency performance memory specifications at DDR4-4000 CL14-15-15-35 and DDR4-3600 CL14-14-14-34. Built with Samsung 8Gb B-die ICs to achieve these incredibly low latency timings, these new DDR4 memory specifications are the ideal choice for building a powerful workstation or the ultimate gaming system.

Maximizing Low-Latency Performance on High-Speed 16GB Modules

G.SKILL is dedicated to developing high-speed, low-latency memory kits for high performance PC systems, and achieving an extremely low CL14 latency on high-speed dual-ranked memory modules is no easy feat. Created with Samsung B-die ICs, G.SKILL is launching the incredible DDR4-4000 CL14-15-15-35 memory specification with 16GB modules for a 32GB (16GBx2) kit capacity. Below is a screenshot showing the memory kit on the ASUS ROG STRIX Z590-E GAMING WIFI motherboard with the Intel® Core™ i7-11700KF processor.

Raising the Bar of CL14-14-14 Low-Latency to DDR4-3600 Kits

Ever since the launch of the world’s first DDR4-3200 CL14-14-14-34 specification in 2015, the demand has been growing for an even higher performance memory kit with the same low-latency. G.SKILL is proud to announce the release of DDR4-3600 CL14-14-14-34 with kit capacities that range from 16GB (8GBx2) up to 128GB (16GBx8), making this memory specification the ultimate memory kit for workstations or productivity PCs. Below is a screenshot showing the memory kit running on the ASUS ROG ZENITH II EXTREME motherboard and the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X processor.

For a full list of specifications, please refer to the chart below.

Availability

These extreme high-speed, low-latency memory specifications under the Trident Z Royal Elite series will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in June 2021.