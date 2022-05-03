G.Skill Intros Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM Memory Kits: Up To 5200 Frequencies & 16 GB Capacities Per Module

G.Skill is introducing its brand new Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory kits which are designed to push small form factor PCs and laptops to their limits with blistering fast speeds of up to DDR5-5200 Mbps and capacities of 16 GB per module.

G.Skill Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM Memory Kits Are Packed With Up To 5200 Mbps Speeds & 16 GB Capacity Per Module

The G.SKill Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory kits come in up to 16 GB capacities per module and kits of two modules, offering up to 32 GB capacities. The memory frequencies are rated at DDR5-4800 and DDR5-5200 with the former offering CL34, CL38, & CL40 timings while the latter offers CL-38 timings. As for the design, the memory modules have a small heatsink copper film on top of the memory ICs. These are some of the fastest memory modules you can get for a laptop and a small form factor PC right now.

Press Release: G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals is pleased to announce the launch of Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory kits for laptops and small form factor PC systems, with available memory speeds up to 5200 or kit capacity up to 64GB (32GBx2).





Designed for Performance and Reliability

Built with specially screened IC chips and hand-tested with G.SKILL’s rigorous and highly selective binning process, each Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory kit is constructed for high performance and reliability.

Bringing G.SKILL DDR5 Performance to SO-DIMM

Shaping the industry standard for memory performance, G.SKILL is launching low-latency specifications with the Ripjaws SO-DIMM memory series, including 4800 CL34-34-34-76 and 5200 CL38-38-38-83. For a list of specifications at launch, please see the chart below:

Availability

G.SKILL Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory kits will be available in May 2022 via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners. There's no word on pricing yet but expect them to be higher than the DDR4 RIPJAWS SO-DIMMs due to the new standard.