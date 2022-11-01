Menu
Fugu15 Jailbreak Released for iOS 15 But Comes With a Catch

Ali Salman
Nov 1, 2022, 12:06 PM EDT
Fugu15 Jailbreak for iPhone running iOS 15

Earlier in October, Linus Henze showcased the Fugu15 jailbreak on an iPhone running Apple's iOS 15.4.1 operating system. The semi-untethered jailbreak featured a new installation method. Now, Henze has released the Fugu15 jailbreak for compatible iPhone models running iOS 15. While you can download the tool from GitHub right now, it comes with a massive catch. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Fugu15 Untethered Jailbreak Tool Released to Developers For Compatible iPhone Models Running iOS 15

As mentioned earlier, Linus Henze announced the Fugu15 jailbreak for iOS 15 on Twitter. Before you head over to Henze's GitHub page and download the tool, you should know that it is primarily oriented toward developers. This is because there are no iOS 15 or iPadOS 15-supported jailbreak tweaks due to the absence of the tweak injection library. This is the same issue that is delaying the Cheyote jailbreak from Odyssey.

If you are unfamiliar, Henze's Fugu15 is a semi-untethered and perma-signed jailbreak app that supports some arm64e devices. In addition to this, it is also capable of running Procursus bootstrap with the Sileo package manager. A semi-untethered jailbreak means that it does not require a computer to jailbreak. However, you will have to jailbreak every time your device is rebooted. Since the Fugu15 jailbreak for iOS 15 features a CoreTrust bug that constitutes a code-signing bypass, it is signed indefinitely.

Fugu15 Jailbreak for iPhone running iOS 15

If you are interested in giving it a shot, the jailbreak tool can be installed on your iPhone running iOS 15 using Safari through a domain or on a Mac using Xcode. As mentioned earlier, the Fugu15 jailbreak for iOS 15 is intended for developers. Since it is not compatible with the tweaks available, it would render useless for the average person. In addition to this, the Fugu15 jailbreak release is crawling with bugs. Henze has shared the list of devices that have been tested with the jailbreak tool.

  • iPhone Xs Max: iOS 15.4.1
  • iPhone 11 (SRD): iOS 15.4.1
  • iPhone 12 (SRD): iOS 15.4.1
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: iOS 15.4.1
  • iPhone 13: iOS 15.1 (offline edition - see bugs below [WiFi bug])

At this point, only arm64e devices are compatible with the jailbreak tool such as the iPhone XS and newer models with an A12 chip and the ones that came after. Henze is aware of the bugs and they will be fixed soon. There are no details available on the final release of the Fugu15 jailbreak for iOS 15, so be sure to stick around and we will update you with the latest.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the jailbreak tool as soon as further information is available.

