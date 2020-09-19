FreeYourMusic Premium Plan Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A Massive Offer For A Couple Of Days – Avail Now

There is no life without music and you cannot go on without it. You need access to good streaming sites as well as the ability to move your playlists from one platform to another. You can now do this with the FreeYourMusic Premium Plan Lifetime Subscription. With this plan you will be able to transfer an unlimited playlists from one platform to another including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and more. So, don’t waste any more time and get your hands on this limited time discount offer. The offer will expire in two days, so hurry up!

FreeYourMusic Premium Plan Features

With this plan you no longer have to re-create playlists when you move from one music platform to another. This amazing subscription allows you to scan and import your music with great ease. Here are highlights of what the FreeYourMusic Premium Plan Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:

How It Works

Select your current music service

Select your music service destination

Pick which playlist you would like to transfer

Start to transfer your songs

Voilà! It’s done

Features

Unlimited number of songs and playlists and albums

All platforms (OSX, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android)

Lifetime updates

Email support

Automatic synchronisation of all playlists / albums

Backup all your playlists in the cloud

Cancel anytime

Option to restore accidentally removed playlists or albums (coming soon)

Gather insight about your playlists (coming soon)

System Requirements

Mobile: iOS 12.0 or later; Android 5.0 or later

Desktop: Windows 8 or later; macOS X Catalina or later; Linux

Important Details

Length of access: lifetime

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Access options: desktop & mobile

Updates included

The offer will expire in only two days. So, you don't want to miss this chance of availing this superb offer. Happy Shopping!

Original Price FreeYourMusic Premium Plan Lifetime Subscription: $99

Wccftech Discount Price FreeYourMusic Premium Plan Lifetime Subscription: $39