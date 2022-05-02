Forza Motorsport 8 Leaked Images Seem to Confirm an Xbox One Version of the Game Exists

Since announcing the eighth entry in the Forza Motorsport series back in 2020, Microsoft hasn’t been terribly forthcoming about what platforms we’ll be able to play the game on. Granted, PC and Xbox Series X/S are a given, but what about Xbox One? The couple teaser trailers we’ve seen for the new game don’t list platforms, and press releases just mention “PC and consoles.”

Well, a new leak seems to confirm that an Xbox One version of Forza Motorsport does in fact exist. Recently, a Redditor posted a pair of Forza Motorsport screens that they claim are from the Xbox One version of the game. According to the mods on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, they were provided additional information and can confirm the shots are legit.

Of course, the existence of an Xbox One build for the next Forza Motorsport doesn’t necessarily mean Microsoft will release it. That said, Sony already did the crossgen thing with Gran Turismo 7, so Microsoft may as well follow suit with Forza. Again, very little has been publicly said about the next Forza Motorsport, although developer Turn 10 Studios is promising big updates to the game’s physics and mechanics…

We had sessions running in multiplayer and players were able to experience the work that we've done in revamping and deepening the game's physics and our core gameplay. I'm a core mechanics guy and i really think about all the things that we do when the rubber meets the road, that sort of thing, as core of our gameplay feel that our players know and love and just making it that much better. I've been kind of trying to think about how to how to quantify this for everyone here without actually getting your hands on it, so to put the physics work into perspective, the changes we've made from Forza Motorsport 7 till now are more than the changes that we've made from Forza Motorsport 4 through 7. It's basically a huge generational leap coming to the game.

The next Forza Motorsport does not yet have a launch window, although it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2022.