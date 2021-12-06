Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 & 3 Cars, World Changes Detailed, Fixes for Dec. 3 Update Coming

Forza Horizon 5 launched with plenty enough content to go around, and even more is on the way. Today Playground Games dropped their latest Forza Horizon 5 Let’s Go! video, which details some of the content coming as part of the game’s Series 2 and 3 updates.

Between the two updates, players can expect 24 new cars, and a variety of updates to the game’s virtual Mexico – Series 2 will be Christmas-themed and add various decorations and a drivable skating rink to the game, while Series 3 will be New Year’s themed. You can also look forward to new challenges, events, and cosmetics for your avatar. Most unique will be the gifting challenge, which will reward all players with an exclusive outfit and secret car if enough people give each other goodies. But hey, enough of my preamble, you can check out the full Let’s Go! show below (provided you have around an hour to spare).

Here’s the list of new cars you can expect over Forza Horizon 5’s Series 2 and 3:

1939 Maserati 8CTF

1962 Peel P50

1965 Peel Trident

1966 Jaguar XJ13

1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1

1973 Lamborghini Espada 400 GT

1989 Lotus Carlton

1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR

2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello

2003 Toyota Celica SS-I

2011 Ferrari 599 GTO

2012 Lamborghini Aventador J

2012 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante LP570-4

2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO

2014 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

2015 Jaguar XKR-S

2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37

2016 Zenvo TS1

2017 Ferrari J50

2018 Audi TT RS

2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo

2019 Ferrari Monza SP2

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo

Meanwhile, Playground has also promised they’re working on fixes for new bugs introduced by the game’s update that dropped this past Friday. Most vexing is an issue that’s causing people to get stuck on infinite saving screens.

The team is currently verifying a fix for the infinite save issues on Xbox Series X|S for #ForzaHorizon5 and will be released as soon as its ready. https://t.co/UcuGIpSLWi — Forza Support (@forza_support) December 6, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Series 2 is slated to drop on December 9 and Series 3 should arrive in early 2022.