Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 & 3 Cars, World Changes Detailed, Fixes for Dec. 3 Update Coming
Forza Horizon 5 launched with plenty enough content to go around, and even more is on the way. Today Playground Games dropped their latest Forza Horizon 5 Let’s Go! video, which details some of the content coming as part of the game’s Series 2 and 3 updates.
Between the two updates, players can expect 24 new cars, and a variety of updates to the game’s virtual Mexico – Series 2 will be Christmas-themed and add various decorations and a drivable skating rink to the game, while Series 3 will be New Year’s themed. You can also look forward to new challenges, events, and cosmetics for your avatar. Most unique will be the gifting challenge, which will reward all players with an exclusive outfit and secret car if enough people give each other goodies. But hey, enough of my preamble, you can check out the full Let’s Go! show below (provided you have around an hour to spare).
Here’s the list of new cars you can expect over Forza Horizon 5’s Series 2 and 3:
- 1939 Maserati 8CTF
- 1962 Peel P50
- 1965 Peel Trident
- 1966 Jaguar XJ13
- 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1
- 1973 Lamborghini Espada 400 GT
- 1989 Lotus Carlton
- 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR
- 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello
- 2003 Toyota Celica SS-I
- 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO
- 2012 Lamborghini Aventador J
- 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante LP570-4
- 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO
- 2014 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38
- 2015 Jaguar XKR-S
- 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37
- 2016 Zenvo TS1
- 2017 Ferrari J50
- 2018 Audi TT RS
- 2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo
- 2019 Ferrari Monza SP2
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo
Meanwhile, Playground has also promised they’re working on fixes for new bugs introduced by the game’s update that dropped this past Friday. Most vexing is an issue that’s causing people to get stuck on infinite saving screens.
The team is currently verifying a fix for the infinite save issues on Xbox Series X|S for #ForzaHorizon5 and will be released as soon as its ready. https://t.co/UcuGIpSLWi
— Forza Support (@forza_support) December 6, 2021
Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Series 2 is slated to drop on December 9 and Series 3 should arrive in early 2022.
