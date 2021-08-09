Forza Horizon 5 Shows Off Its Full Map in 4K, Rocky Coast and Desert Biomes, and More

The launch of Forza Horizon 5 is just a few months away, and today developer Playground Games showed off just how big their new Mexican open world will be. During their most recent Let’s Go! livestream, Playground gave us a look at the full Forza Horizon 5 map, which appears to be quite a bit bigger than the Horizon 4 map, as well as a closer look at the Rocky Coast and Desert biomes (there will be 11 in all), and a new car (the 2020 Toyota Supra GR). If you have around half an hour to spare, you can check out the full Let’s Go! stream, below.

And here’s a look at the full Forza Horizon 5 map (click on the image for full resolution).

Of course, we won’t know for sure until we can go wheels-on, but the map is looking pretty exciting. Love the variety, big volcano, and multiple cities to explore. Haven’t been keeping up with Forza Horizon 5? You can learn more about the game’s various biomes here, and check out the game’s key features, below.

Your Horizon adventure - Lead breathtaking expeditions across the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.

- Lead breathtaking expeditions across the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars. Diverse open world - Explore a world of striking contrast and beauty. Discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons and a towering snow-capped volcano.

- Explore a world of striking contrast and beauty. Discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons and a towering snow-capped volcano. Adventurous open world - Immerse yourself in a deep campaign with hundreds of challenges that reward you for engaging in the activities you love. Meet new characters and choose the outcomes of their Horizon Story missions.

- Immerse yourself in a deep campaign with hundreds of challenges that reward you for engaging in the activities you love. Meet new characters and choose the outcomes of their Horizon Story missions. Evolving open world - Take on awe-inspiring weather events like towering dust storms and intense tropical storms as Mexico’s unique, dynamic seasons change the world every week. Keep coming back for new events, challenges, collectibles, and rewards, and new areas to explore.

- Take on awe-inspiring weather events like towering dust storms and intense tropical storms as Mexico’s unique, dynamic seasons change the world every week. Keep coming back for new events, challenges, collectibles, and rewards, and new areas to explore. Social open world - Team up with other players and enter the Horizon Arcade for a continuing series of fun, over-the-top challenges that keep you and your friends in the action and having fun with no menus, loading screens or lobbies.

- Team up with other players and enter the Horizon Arcade for a continuing series of fun, over-the-top challenges that keep you and your friends in the action and having fun with no menus, loading screens or lobbies. Your open world - Create your own expressions of fun with the new EventLab gameplay toolset including custom races, challenges, stunts, and new game modes. Customize your cars in more ways than ever before. Use the Gift Drops feature to share your custom creations.

Forza Horizon 5 peels onto PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 9.