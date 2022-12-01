Forspoken New PlayStation 5 Gameplay Footage Showcases Blazing Fast Quick Travel Loading Times and More; Main Story Is 30 Hours Long

New Forspoken PlayStation 5 gameplay has been shared today, showing how the upcoming open-world game by Luminous Productions and Square Enix runs on the Sony console.

The new footage, which has been shown during today's Deep Dive livestream, provides a very good look at the game's exploration and combat mechanics. At the 1:04:00 mark, quick travel is also shown, and loading times are almost instant.

The Forspoken developers also answered a few questions during today's Deep Dive. The game's main story will be around 30 hours long, but there will be plenty of optional content set in areas that are not explored during the main story. It has also been confirmed that it will be possible to customize the interface in different ways, such as increasing the text size, but it will not be possible to completely turn it off completely for a more immersive experience.

Forspoken launches on PC and PlayStation 5 on January 24th, 2023.

Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the breathtaking land of Athia. A magical, sentient bracelet is inexplicably wrapped around her arm, and Frey discovers the ability to cast powerful spells and use magic to traverse the sprawling landscapes of Athia. Frey nicknames her new golden companion “Cuff” and sets off to find a way home.

Frey soon learns this beautiful land once flourished under the reign of benevolent matriarchs, called Tantas, until a devastating blight relentlessly corrupted everything it touched. The Break transformed animals into beasts, men into monsters, and rich landscapes into four dangerous realms. At the center of their shattered domains, the Tantas now rule as maddened and evil sorceresses.

Unaffected by the Break and desperate for answers, Frey reluctantly agrees to help the last remaining citizens of Athia who see her as their only hope. Frey’s journey through this strange and treacherous land will take her deep into the heart of corruption where she must battle monstrous creatures, confront the powerful Tantas, and uncover secrets that awaken something much more from within.