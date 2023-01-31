Forspoken 1.02 PC Patch Improves Performance On Steam Deck, Tweaks HDR Mode

A new patch is now live on PC for Forspoken, Square Enix and Luminous Studio's open-world action role-playing game released earlier this month, introducing some fixes, tweaks, and Steam Deck-specific improvements.

The 1.02 patch, as confirmed by the official patch notes shared on Steam, introduces adjustments for HDR mode, localization and spelling fixes, and various minor undetailed fixes. The patch, as already mentioned, introduces some Steam Deck-specific improvements, such as fixes for unspecified technical issues and enhanced performance and stability.

・Adjustments have been made to HDR mode.

・Localization and spelling fixes.

・Various minor fixes.

・Certain technical issues occurring on Steam Deck has been fixed.

・Performance and stability has been improved on Steam Deck.

Released on January 24th after multiple delays, Forspoken is far from being the best open-world game released in recent times. While it is definitely a fun game, it leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to its visuals and performance, role-playing game systems, and characters, as highlighted by Alessio in his review.

Forspoken is a fun action game that shines best when you're taking advantage of the great magic parkour to soar through the fantasy world of Athia and blast enemies with overwhelmingly cool spells. However, its content is underwhelming, its RPG systems are weak, and its visuals are less advanced than advertised. As such, Forspoken's potential is largely unrealized in its current state. It's still a decent romp for genre fans to go through, though waiting until it gets a discount or is added to one of the many subscription services is recommended.

Forspoken is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide. A playable demo is now available for download on both PC and PlayStation 5.

Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the breathtaking land of Athia. A magical, sentient bracelet is inexplicably wrapped around her arm, and Frey discovers the ability to cast powerful spells and use magic to traverse the sprawling landscapes of Athia. Frey nicknames her new golden companion “Cuff” and sets off to find a way home.

Frey soon learns this beautiful land once flourished under the reign of benevolent matriarchs, called Tantas, until a devastating blight relentlessly corrupted everything it touched. The Break transformed animals into beasts, men into monsters, and rich landscapes into four dangerous realms. At the center of their shattered domains, the Tantas now rule as maddened and evil sorceresses.