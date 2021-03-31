The highly-rated FoodWise Calorie Counter app for iPhone is currently absolutely free. The app usually costs $1.99 on any other day.

Download FoodWise Calorie Counter App for iPhone - $1.99 Value - Absolutely Free

Keeping track of what you eat throughout the day is the starting point of reaching your fitness goals. There are plenty of iPhone apps out there for keeping track, but FoodWise Calorie Counter sits in a league of its own, thanks to its vast set of features. Today, you can download the app absolutely free as well, saving you $1.99 instantly.

FoodWise is a “No Fluff” food tracker & calorie counter app.

Very simple and straight to the point.

Logging your food is the most effective method to lose weight and acquire healthy eating habits. We want to make it as simple and accessible as possible, so you can stick to this life-changing habit instead of quitting once again after a couple of days.

FoodWise Calorie Counter is extremely easy to use and straightforward. You can keep track of your daily intake by using text, voice or even photo. And you can even get food ratings so you know exactly if what you are eating has the recommended amount of energy levels.

There are a ton of things you can do with this app, and now that it is free, there is no harm in taking it for a spin, ultimately deciding whether you want to stick with it in the long run.