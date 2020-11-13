Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection Headed to Consoles This January

Five Nights at Freddy's fans will have something exciting to look forward to this January, with a collection of the five core games in the series. Five Nights at Freddy's: Core Collection is headed to Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Switch in January 2021.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection comes with Five Nights at Freddy’s, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location. You can currently pick up all games digitally right now, but now they'll be available as a physical option instead.

Heads up #FNAF fans! We are partnering with Steel Wool and ScottGames to bring the Core Collection and Help Wanted to physical retail for the first time! Check the thread for more details: pic.twitter.com/GNgPhpy0yO — Maximum Games (@MaximumGames) November 12, 2020

Five Nights at Freddy's is where everything began, as players start a summer job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The premise is simple: watch the cameras, as the animatronic entertainment tends to come to life at night. You'll swap between cameras to make sure nothing fishy is going on, but be careful: there might be an enemy that slips through here and there, and that means it's game over.

The second game follows much of the same premise, though Freddy Fazbear's Pizza has a whole new set of animatronics to contend with as well as some additional features. It's still rife with plenty of terrifying encounters, though, and that's what really matters in the end -- that's why people end up playing these games to start with, and the second game is a double-up of what people enjoyed in the first place.

The third game, Five Nights at Freddy's 3, takes place 30 years after the original pizza joint closed down, as what once was a security job for a guard overnight turns into Fazbear's Fright: The Horror Attraction, which is just as dangerous as ever, especially since it has the intention to revive the terrifying legends that made it popular in the first place.

Five Nights at Freddy's 4 lets players defend themselves against the monsters themselves: Chica, Bonnie, Foxy, and Freddy himself. This time, however, you play as a child who has to protect themselves until 6am by checking the doors of their home and keeping the monsters away. Sounds simple, but it'll go just about as badly as you'd expect if you aren't diligent.

Finally, Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location brings things back full circle once more, as a technician is being hired for a new restaurant: Circus Baby's Pizza World. We all know what's going on there. It's more of the same creepy camera-watching and keeping the monsters at bay.

The Five Nights at Freddy's: Core Collection physical editions will be available from Maximum Games on January 12, 2021.