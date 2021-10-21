First Metroid Dead Update 1.0.1 Fixes Map Marker Issue and Improves Overall Gameplay Experience
Nintendo has rolled out Metroid Dead update 1.0.1 for the Nintendo Switch, and here’s what it does.
Following its release earlier this month, Nintendo has now released the first patch for its latest Metroid installment. The update is a minor one but does address an annoying issue with the map marker which caused the game to close on some occasions. In addition, this new update fixes several issues to improve the overall gameplay experience. Aside from the map marker bug, Nintendo hasn’t specified which issues were exactly fixed.
For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the official release notes for this update down below, as supplied by Nintendo.
Metroid Dread Update 1.0.1 Release Notes
General Fixes
- Fixed an issue where, if a map marker is placed on a specific door on the map screen (the door destroyed with the beam obtained at the end of the game), destroying that door at the end of the game would cause the game to forcefully quit with the message "The software was closed because an error occurred”.
- Fixed several other issues to improve overall gameplay experience.
Metroid Dread is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. The game is an excellent showing for the all-new Switch OLED model. Be sure to read our very own review in case you’re still contemplating whether you should get this latest 2D Metroid installment. We've included a short part of Roch Kelly's review down below.
If anything lets Metroid Dread down, it is the story. It feels tacked on at the start of the game and doesn’t offer anything in the way of characterization or growth, assuming you don’t count a vast array of collectible weaponry as such. Metroid hasn’t exactly been known for its storytelling in the past, and diehard fans of the series will most likely enjoy it nonetheless, but those less familiar will be expecting more. Games like Hollow Knight have proven that the genre has a great opportunity for storytelling, but it seems Metroid decided to avoid it.
But apart from that, Metroid Dread is a fantastic game, filled with old-school Metroidvania fun and some new exciting inclusions as well. The EMMI hunting grounds are hands down some of the most innovative and exciting parts of the game and prove that Metroid still holds powerful sway over the genre it helped build.
