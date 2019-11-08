Fire Emblem Three Houses Update 1.1.0 Adds New Characters And More

A new update is now live for Fire Emblem Three Houses, introducing new features and more.

The 1.1.0 update introduces, among other things, new allies that will join in Part 2: Crimson Flower, as well as plenty of bug fixes.

New and Updated Features Increased the number of save files from 5 to 25. Note: Increased number of save files will require approximately 12MB of additional system memory space. If you don’t have enough space, you can delete some application data or images saved in the album.

Added a new option, In Battle, in Appearance Options, allowing the player to select the monastery outfits for battle as well. Note: You can set this from the Unit Appearance menu in Personal Quarters. Note: Depending on the outfit/character/class combination, some outfits may not be reflected for mounted units.

Added feature that allows players to hide the UI when viewing a character in Unit Appearance.

Added new allies that will join in Part 2: Crimson Flower.

Changed the song that plays in the opening movie to the Korean version when the system language is set to Korean. General Fixed a bug that accidentally turned students who aren’t from the protagonist’s house into allies in Chapter 1: Three Houses.

Fixed a Ver.1.0.2 bug that caused an unintended sound to play at the beginning of Chapter 1: Three Houses (“The Academy “in the Movie Gallery) when the language is set to English.

Fixed a bug that caused Dimitri’s face to sometimes display incorrectly.

Fixed a bug that prevented a support conversation event from happening when certain inputs were made after increasing Support levels while exploring the monastery.

Fixed a bug that did not display the upward arrow during the Choir Festival day (though the bonus was still being added, despite the missing arrows).

Fixed a bug that displayed an incorrect stage name screen sometimes during the screen transitions.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze when talking to a character in the monastery on rare occasions.

Fixed a bug that incorrectly displayed the character HP when selecting Convoy during battle.

Fixed a bug that set the Adjutant Follow-Up activation rate lower than intended for certain Support levels.

Changed the item the sniper holds from Spear to Silver Bow in the final episode of Part 2: Crimson Flower on Maddening difficulty.

Fixed a bug that sometimes showed blank epilogues.

Revised some text.

Improved gameplay by addressing a few additional bugs.

The Fire Emblem Three Houses new update also introduces support for the third wave of DLC, which is also live. Ther new additional content includes new quests and activities, a new character and more.

Added additional quests and new outfits (Servants Attire, Summer Wear, and Evening Wear) from the Expansion Pass. Note: Additional quests include new activities, such as the sauna, feeding cats and dogs, and recruiting new battalions. Note: Additional quests are marked with a light-blue icon during Exploration. Note: New outfits (Servants Attire, Summer Wear, and Evening Wear) are provided for the protagonist and for the playable characters. They can be selected via Personal Quarters in the monastery.

Added an additional element of the Expansion Pass, making Anna available for recruiting in the monastery after the third chapter, Mutiny in the Mist. Note: Anna can participate in battles and activities. Note: Anna does not have Support relationships. Note: Recruiting Anna unlocks a new paralogue after a certain chapter. Note: It’s possible to set Anna as a traveler, but the recipient cannot recruit her as an Adjutant unless they also own the Expansion Pass. Note: If a player has not purchased the Expansion Pass, only one of the new characters in the Expansion Pass can visit as a traveler.

Added Gifts for Dogs and Cats to the viewable rankings during the loading screen and the calendar screen while playing online.

Fire Emblem Three Houses is now available in all regions exclusively for Nintendo Switch.