Fire Emblem Three Houses 1.2.0 Update Introduces New Features, Fixes and DLC Support

A new Fire Emblem Three Houses update is now live in all regions, introducing new features to the game as well as fixes.

The 1.2.0 update introduces not only support for the new DLC expansion, Cindered Shadows, but also some quality of life improvements and new features, such as the ability to invite Rhea to tea, a new support partner for Bernadetta in the Crimson Flower chapter and more.

New and Updated Features You can now select the Dancer Ensemble costume for the protagonist in Unit Appearance.

You can now change your unit’s appearance from the activity-selection screen on days off and mission days, in addition to changing within your Personal Quarters while exploring. Access Unit Appearance by pressing the L Button on the activity-selection screen.

You can now change the appearance of all characters simultaneously in Unit Appearance. Do so by selecting Everyone at the bottom of the character list in Unit Appearance.

Added a new support partner for Bernadetta in the Crimson Flower chapter.

You can now deliver Lost Items to Rhea. In addition, you can now invite Rhea to Tea Parties. Tea Parties with Rhea can be unlocked by accepting the additional quest Esteemed Company from Rhea. The additional quest will become available from Ep. 5, Tower of Black Winds, onward as long as Tea Parties have been unlocked. It is also necessary to complete the Lost Item quest: Lost? Found!

Ally costumes have been set to display as “War” in Hunting by Daybreak regardless of In Battle settings.

The update notes also provide an overview of the new Fire Emblem Three Houses DLC that has been released today.

New and Updated Features for Expansion Pass Added Side Story (Cindered Shadows) from the Expansion Pass. Begin by selecting Side Story on the title screen, regardless of your main story progress.There are two difficulty levels: Normal and Hard (there is no Maddening mode). Save data for the Side Story is separate from the main game. There are three save files. (Autosave is also separate from the main game.) To continue where you left off, select Continue from the title screen, and then press either the ZL Button or the ZR Button to switch between the main game and side-story save files.

Added the following content to the main game as you progress through the Side Story: A new explorable area in the monasterySpeak to the Shifty Merchant near your Personal Quarters. Recruit new characters in the monasteryThey can only be recruited during Part I. Added new quests, activities, classes, paralogues related to the new characters, new support conversations, etc. New costume available for Anna called Tricky Merchant from the Expansion Pass

Added feature that displays breed names for the dogs and cats you can feed around the monastery as part of the Expansion Pass.

Added a new online statistic, This Month's Sauna Enthusiasts, for participants of the Sauna activity from the Expansion Pass, which can be viewed on the calendar or the loading screen when playing online. Only those who have purchased the Expansion Pass can view these statistics. Online features require a Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and a Nintendo Account.



The Fire Emblem Three Houses 1.2.0 update also brings a variety of fixes.

General Fixed a bug regarding an incorrect number of years for the rebellion of the Imperial House Hrym in one of Lysithea’s conversations.

Fixed the bug causing the effects of the Nuvelle Chamberlain Co.’s gambits Battleground Café and Evasive Partner (from the Expansion Pass) to not end after one turn as the gambit explanation text specifies.

Fixed the bug that sometimes caused the game to turn to a black screen after skipping the item acquisition dialogue during battle.

Fixed the bug that sometimes incorrectly displayed damage for critical hits with the Enlightened One class.

Fixed the bug that prevented battalions from displaying in the correct order when sorted by endurance in the unit list.

Fixed the bug causing the order of combat arts in the combat forecast to differ from that of the status screen.

Fixed the bug that sometimes prevented reinforcements from appearing correctly after using Divine Pulse in Maddening difficulty.

Fixed the bug that sometimes displayed “Learned the Magic []” when Faith was increased regardless of whether or not any magic was learned.

Fixed the bug that sometimes displayed the text from Shifty Merchant during certification exams.

Unified graphics used for the enemy character Myson.

Fixed the bug that hindered the monastery owls’ ability to fly starting in Ver.1.1.0.

Fixed incorrect information in some epilogues.

Fixed the bug that sometimes listed the same track name multiple times in the Music Library.

Fixed the bug that sometimes displayed female Byleth’s name as male Byleth in the Support Conversation viewer.

Fixed some character model appearances.

The gameplay has been improved by addressing a few additional bugs.

Fire Emblem Three Houses is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.