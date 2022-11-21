Final Fantasy XVI Pre-Orders to go Live In Two Weeks, Leaker Claims

Final Fantasy XVI pre-orders are said to go live in two weeks, either on December 7 or December 8.

This information comes from known leaker Tom Henderson on Insider-Gaming, who writes that he has learned about the release time of the pre-orders for the next Final Fantasy entry. No exact details about the release time for the pre-orders were provided, but Henderson expects that they will kick off alongside a new trailer during The Game Awards 2022 next month on December 8.

As revealed via a video earlier this month, Final Fantasy XVI will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for a six-month period. The RPG is slated for a release in the Summer of 2023 with producer Naoki Yoshida recently confirming that the final release date will be revealed before the end of the year.

"We plan to release the information again later this year, so I think we can say it at that time", the producer said when asked about the game's release date. "I don't think it's going to be over the summer, so I think it's okay ."

"I've been used to the development environment for online games for the past few years, so I was a little surprised that I had to master it so quickly (bitter smile). If you think about producing physical discs, shipping them all over the world, and so on, it takes several months of physical time after mastering up. When I say that the development status is 90% and 50%, I think there will be voices saying "Please release it immediately", but there are such circumstances..."

Final Fantasy XVI was officially announced last year during Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase back in September of 2020.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards 2022 will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event will be streamed live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.