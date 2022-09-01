Menu
Company

Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Headline Square Enix’s Massive Tokyo Game Show 2022 Lineup

Francesco De Meo
Sep 1, 2022
Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix revealed its full Tokyo Game Show 2022 lineup, which includes the highly anticipated Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.

Today, the Japanese publisher opened its official Tokyo Game Show 2022 website, confirming which titles will be available on the show floor for attendees to try out and which ones will be showcased differently. The two entries in the long-running JRPG series will be playable, but the Mega Theater classification possibly hints at new trailers getting shown during the event.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden Launches on PC and Consoles This Month

Square Enix's Tokyo Game Show 2022 full lineup is as follows:

  • Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • The DioField Chronicle (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Dragon Quest X Offline (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
  • Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, Wii U, 3DS, PC)
  • Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch)
  • Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds (iOS, Android)
  • Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: Xross Blade (Arcade)
  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (iOS, Android)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (PS5, PS4, PC)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
  • Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android)
  • Forspoken (PS5, PC)
  • HARVESTELLA (Switch, PC)
  • Imperial SaGa Eclipse (PC, iOS, Android)
  • Infinity Strash – Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (TBA)
  • NieR: Automata End of YoRHa Edition (Switch)
  • PowerWash Simulator (Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC)
  • Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
  • Romancing Saga Re;univerSe (iOS, Android)
  • Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
  • Valkyrie Elysium (PS5, PS4, PC)
  • War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (iOS, Android)

Unlike its predecessor, Final Fantasy XVI will not be an open-world game. Speaking with Famitsu back in July, game producer Naoki Yoshida revealed he wanted to make the next entry in the series a movie-like experience, and attempting to achieve this with an open-world game would have taken a long time:

I want a story of a hero who saves the world, because this is Final Fantasy. I want a summon to go wild and destroy the map. I want to release this game as soon as possible. I cannot release this game in parts. When considering these four main points, I believe it is practically impossible to ask for everything. If we had a development period of about 15 years, we may have had the opportunity of challenging ourselves with an open world. After all, it’s almost impossible in terms of time and cost to create a global story within an open world.

Final Fantasy XVI launches on PlayStation 5 during Summer 2023. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will launch on PlayStation 5 again during Winter 2023. We will keep you updated on both games as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Products mentioned in this post

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
USD 50
Forspoken
USD 70
NieR: Automata
USD 20

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order