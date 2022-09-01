Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Headline Square Enix’s Massive Tokyo Game Show 2022 Lineup

Square Enix revealed its full Tokyo Game Show 2022 lineup, which includes the highly anticipated Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.

Today, the Japanese publisher opened its official Tokyo Game Show 2022 website, confirming which titles will be available on the show floor for attendees to try out and which ones will be showcased differently. The two entries in the long-running JRPG series will be playable, but the Mega Theater classification possibly hints at new trailers getting shown during the event.

Square Enix's Tokyo Game Show 2022 full lineup is as follows:

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

The DioField Chronicle (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Dragon Quest X Offline (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, Wii U, 3DS, PC)

Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch)

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds (iOS, Android)

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: Xross Blade (Arcade)

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (iOS, Android)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)

Final Fantasy XIV (PS5, PS4, PC)

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android)

Forspoken (PS5, PC)

HARVESTELLA (Switch, PC)

Imperial SaGa Eclipse (PC, iOS, Android)

Infinity Strash – Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (TBA)

NieR: Automata End of YoRHa Edition (Switch)

PowerWash Simulator (Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC)

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)

Romancing Saga Re;univerSe (iOS, Android)

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Valkyrie Elysium (PS5, PS4, PC)

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (iOS, Android)

Unlike its predecessor, Final Fantasy XVI will not be an open-world game. Speaking with Famitsu back in July, game producer Naoki Yoshida revealed he wanted to make the next entry in the series a movie-like experience, and attempting to achieve this with an open-world game would have taken a long time:

I want a story of a hero who saves the world, because this is Final Fantasy. I want a summon to go wild and destroy the map. I want to release this game as soon as possible. I cannot release this game in parts. When considering these four main points, I believe it is practically impossible to ask for everything. If we had a development period of about 15 years, we may have had the opportunity of challenging ourselves with an open world. After all, it’s almost impossible in terms of time and cost to create a global story within an open world.

Final Fantasy XVI launches on PlayStation 5 during Summer 2023. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will launch on PlayStation 5 again during Winter 2023. We will keep you updated on both games as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.