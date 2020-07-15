Final Fantasy XV Looks Great With ReShade Ray Tracing In New Video

Final Fantasy XV is among the many games that do not support ray tracing but would benefit greatly from it.

A new video shared by Digital Dreams shows the Square Enix role-playing game running with the Pascal Gilcher RayTraced Global Illumination shader for ReShade. While not real ray tracing, it improves the game's atmosphere greatly, especially during night sequences.

Final Fantasy XV released on PC as the Windows Edition a few months after the game made its debut on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, complete with the additional content that has been included in the Royal Edition and all DLC episodes.

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition is the only, true definitive edition of the Square Enix Japanese Role-Playing Game, thanks to the superior graphics quality and several gameplay and story enhancements, which are also included in the consoles' Royal Edition. The open world nature of the first half of the game may not be for JRPG fans, especially for those who prefer a more traditional approach, but this shouldn't stop anybody from experiencing Noctis' journey the way it was meant to be experienced. The true King is finally here, and Eos can finally rejoice.

Final Fantasy XV is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.