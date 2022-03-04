Final Fantasy XIV 6.1 Update Drops Mid-April, Offering New Story Quests, PvP Content, More

Final Fantasy XIV is hotter than its ever been, and today the game’s developers detailed what’s coming in the upcoming 6.1 update, entitled “Newfound Adventure,” in a typically longwinded “Letter from the Producer” livestream. The broad strokes are that update 6.1 will introduce a new chapter in Final Fantasy XIV’s core story and a series of sidequests featuring the upbeat Tataru. You can also look forward to a fresh form of PvP called Crystalline Conflict, another dungeon, a new residential district (Empyreum) to put down roots in, and more. You can check out the full Letter from the Producer livestream below, provided you have around two hours to spare.

Here’s a quick rundown of everything you can expect from Final Fantasy XIV between the launch of ver. 6.1 and 6.2:

New Main Scenario Quests

New Sidequests - Tataru's Grand Endeavor

New Tribe Quests - The Arkasodara (Patch 6.15)

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.15)

Omega: Beyond the Rift (Patch 6.1x)

Improvements to A Realm Reborn Main Scenario Quests (Patch 2.0 Only)

Duty Support System

New Dungeon

New Trial - The Endsinger's Aria

New Unreal Trial - Ultima's Bane

New Alliance Raid - Myths of the Realm Part 1

New Ultimate Duty - Dragonsong's Reprise (Patch 6.11)

New PvP Content - Crystalline Conflict

New Custom Deliveries - Ameliance (Patch 6.15)

New Residential District - Empyreum

Adventurer Plates

The Unending Codex

Data Center Travel (Patch 6.18)

Additional New Game+ Chapters

Feature to try on items from the FFXIV Online Store

New Mounts, Minions, and Emotes

As you can see, certain features, like the much-anticipated Data Center Travel won’t arrive until somewhat after the initial 6.1 update.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5. Version 6.1 will launch sometime in mid April. What do you think? Excited for the latest batch of content?