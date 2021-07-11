Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Benchmark Now Available for Download

Square Enix has just released the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker benchmark for PC. You may download the file (2.2GB in size) via this page on the official website. This will allow you to test whether your PC is capable enough to run the upcoming expansion, which is due to be released on November 23rd for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

As a reminder, these are the official system requirements for Endwalker (which requires the base Final Fantasy XIV game, as most expansions do).

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Gets Info on Release Date and New Class

MINIMUM: OS: Windows® 8.1 64 bit, Windows® 10 64 bit Processor: Intel® Core™i5 2.4GHz or better Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® Geforce® GTX750 or better AMD Radeon™ R7 260X or better DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 80 GB available space Sound Card: A sound card which supports DirectSound® Additional Notes: If using a router, please set the ports below to allow for packet transfer. [Port numbers which may be used] TCP: 80, 443, 54992-54994, 55006-55007, 55021-55040

RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows® 8.1 64 bit, Windows® 10 64 bit Processor: Intel® Core™i7 3GHz or higher Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: 1920 x 1080: NVIDIA® Geforce® GTX970 or higher AMD Radeon™ RX 480 or higher DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 80 GB available space Sound Card: A sound card which supports DirectSound® Additional Notes: If using a router, please set the ports below to allow for packet transfer. [Port numbers which may be used] TCP: 80, 443, 54992-54994, 55006-55007, 55021-55040

Experience the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, and encounter an even greater calamity than ever before as you travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon.

Journey to the very stars above and join over 22 million players worldwide! New Key Features:

• Level cap raised from 80 to 90

• New jobs

• Expansive new areas, including Garlemald, Thavnair, and the city of Radz-at-Han

• New tribes and new threats

• New dungeons and raids

• A new small-scale PvP mode

• An additional Trust ally: Estinien Wyrmblood

• A new residential district: Ishgard

• Updates to the Gold Saucer

• Relaxing fun in Island Sanctuary

Check out the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker benchmark trailer below.