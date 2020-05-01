Final Fantasy VII Remake Ultimania Book Interview Gets Full English Translation

The Final Fantasy VII Remake massive Ultimania book includes an interview with key members of the development team Tetsuya Nomura and Yoshinori Kitase, and plenty of very interesting details on the game's development are revealed in it. It took some days, but a full English translation has been released online.

Thanks to the translation provided by Aitaikimochi, we have learned a couple of very interesting tidbits regarding the remake as a whole. In the interview, it is hinted that the linear design of the first part of the remake is going to change in the following parts, as this design change is among the reasons why the developers decided to cover the Midgar arc only in the first part of the remake.

After you leave Midgar, you move to a world map, and I mentioned this earlier, but level designs would have to yet again change. If we were to do that, we would also have to split up other scenarios and even if we add new gameplay, it would have to end in an abrupt point of the story. That’s why we felt that if we had everything focused in Midgar, we wouldn’t have to split up any of the story elements that happen there. We had requests to add more content or to make only one installment for the whole remake, but if you take into consideration the quality put into this game, I’m sure players would understand why we made this decision.

The full interview is a very interesting read, so make sure to read it if you have liked the Final Fantasy VII Remake and want to learn more about it. Just make sure to avoid reading it in full if you have yet to complete the game, as the interview also discusses the ending and some of its implications.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.