Final Fantasy VII Remake Side Quests Feature the Same Level of Quality of the Main Story; Multiple Outfits Confirmed for Wall Market Sequences

Final Fantasy VII Remake is going to feature several side quests, and it seems like their quality is going to be high.

Speaking with Famitsu, Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura confirmed that the game's side quests will feature the same quality of the main story. The team initially wanted to add a big number of them, but eventually decided to make them more meaningful and engaging.

In the same interview, Tetsuya Nomura confirmed that there will be multiple outfits for Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith for the Wall Market sequences. The outfits will change depending on the items choose while getting the outfits together.

Speaking about characters, the Final Fantasy VII Remake director confirmed that there will be no character taken from any of the sequels. He did confirm, however, that a character that has appeared in The Kids Are Alright: A Turks Side Story novel, written by Kazushige Nojima, will appear in the remake.

Yesterday, the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo has been released on the PlayStation Store, giving players the chance to play through the game's first hour or so before the game releases next month. It has also been confirmed that Red XIII won't be playable in the game.

We felt the point at which Red XIII joins the party in the story is very late [in the first act] so we thought okay, if we’re gonna have him as a full character and try and get the player to enjoy his character development arc and growth as a character through that, it’s not really enough time to do that. We thought that the best way to have him involved was as a guest character. Normally throughout the game you’ll be playing as a three-man party, but you will have him as a guest character that fights alongside you during the last part of the story. He’ll be using all of his old really nostalgic moves, and you’ll see that. We felt that was the best way of showing him off as a character and who he is.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on PlayStation 4 on April 10th.