[UPDATE] Final Fantasy VII Remake New Screens Showcase Moogle Summon, Turks, Battles And More

[Update] The Official PlayStation Blog posted some new details on Final Fantasy VII Remake as well as the English version of the screenshots. You can find everything here.

[Original Story] A new batch of Final Fantasy VII Remake screenshots has been released online today, showing more of the upcoming JRPG by Square Enix.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 To Launch In March 2020 In The West; Switch Version Resolution Confirmed

The new screenshots, which can be found below, showcase the Turks as well as members of Avalanche, Cloud's unique battle ability that allows him to switch between Assault and Brave modes, the Weapon Growth system, the Moogle summon and more

























































The Final Fantasy VII Remake will expand the original's game in every possible way, with new story sequences and a brand new battle system that will also allow players to enjoy a unique take on the classic ATB battle system through Classic Mode. The E3 2019 demo showed how epic the game will be, with even the very first boss battle having been expanded greatly over the original.

The E3 2019 demo was short, but it made one thing clear: Square Enix is not pulling any punches with the Final Fantasy VII Remake, giving it their all to make the game the remake the original deserved. Everything works extremely well, from exploration to battle, so what remains to be seen is how the Midgar arc has been expanded for this episode. I was very skeptic before trying the demo, but now I am sure the FFVII Remake will be among the best Final Fantasy games ever released, and a far cry from Final Fantasy XV, which I did like but always felt it could have been so much more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, 2020. We will let you know more about the highly anticipated game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for more.