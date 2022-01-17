Final Fantasy VII Remake Mod Introduces Fully Playable Red XIII

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake shared online in the past few days introduces a fully playable Red XIII for the story chapters he joins the party as a guest.

The new mod also allows the character to earn experience points and level up, but he cannot use any of his abilities as he doesn't gain ATB when controlled by the player, so some limitations are still in place. Additionally, he is not playable during the battle against Jenova Dreamweaver.

This mod changes the party configuration settings in Chapter 17 so that Red XIII fully joins your party in a controlable state, and allows him to receive EXP, letting him level up with the rest of the party! KNOWN ISSUES When in the Main Menu, Red will use Aeriths portrait.

In the command menu, his portrait will be of whoever was using the command menu last.

You still cannot change his materia or equipment in game. This must be done with a save editor.

Red has infinite HP. Red cannot gain ATB, meaning that you cannot use his abilities, Magic, or Items. (However, he can still use both his abilities and Cure when he is not being controled)

Even outside of battle he cannot use items or magic, nor can you use items or magic on him.

During one segment where Red is separated from the main team and needs to be rescued, he is still within your active party, and using him will teleport him to you. This is harmless, however, as the game will still progress normally as you progress through the battles.

If you force him into the party via save editing or Cheat Engine and switch chapters (Either through chapter select or through playing), the game will force Red's level to 35 on Easy and Normal Mode, and 50 on Hard mode, and his stats will change accordingly. However, it does not overwrite the EXP he has gained, and he will level up or down to the appropriate level to his exp amount after a single enemy is defeated. If you are not forcing him into the party when he shouldn't be, you will never notice this.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Controllable Red XIII mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review of the PlayStation 5 release.