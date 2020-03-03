Final Fantasy VII Remake Uses Dynamic Resolution On Both Base PS4 and PS4 Pro; Performance Is Extremely Solid, According to Demo Analysis

Final Fantasy VII Remake is looking to be among the best looking games ever released on PlayStation 4, and it seems like the game will not just look gorgeous, but run incredibly smoothly on both base PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

According to VG Tech, the Final Fantasy VII Remake uses dynamic resolution on both base PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. When outputting at 2160p, the lowest resolution used in the demo is 2133x1200 while the highest 2880x1620. When outputting at 1080p, the game renders at native resolution with forced supersampling disabled. On base PlayStation 4, the lowest resolution is 1600x900 while the highest is 1920x1080.

Using dynamic resolution allowed Square Enix to keep performance incredibly solid. In the demo, even during combat sequences with a lot of special effects, frame rate rarely dips below 30 FPS.

The analysis is based on the demo version, so things could be different in the final game. Considering Square Enix delayed the game to apply additional polish, however, we should expect the final release to run as smoothly as the demo does.

Earlier today, some new details on the Final Fantasy VII Remake emerged online thanks to a new interview with director Tetsuya Nomura. The game was originally going to feature more side quests, but the team eventually decided to reduce their number to keep quality high, which is said to be the same as that of the main story. Tetsuya Nomura also confirmed that there will be multiple outfits for Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith for the Wall Market sequences. Nomura also commented on the presence of characters who appeared in the sequels.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on PlayStation 4 on April 10th. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.