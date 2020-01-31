Final Fantasy VII Remake Looks Amazing in New Trailer Featuring Lots of new Footage and Theme Song

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer has been released today, featuring plenty of new footage and more.

The new trailer, which can be found below, also showcases the game's main theme. As already mentioned, the trailer features a lot of new footage showcasing most of the characters that will appear in the game, including Red XIII, and everything looks extremely nice.

Shine bright and watch the new Theme Song Trailer of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, arriving worldwide April 10, 2020. In this trailer, you will dive further into the adventures of Cloud, Tifa, Aerith and Barret in the City of Midgar.

On somewhat related news, it has been confirmed today that the Taipei Game Show 2020 has been postponed to this Summer due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Yoshinori Kitase was supposed to appear on stage for an hour, and it's likely that today's trailer was going to be shown during the event.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was supposed to release in early March, but Square Enix later confirmed that the game will be launched on April 10th.

We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020. We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on April 10th on PlayStation 4.