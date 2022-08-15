Menu
FIFA 23 Will Feature FUT Heroes Reimagined by Marvel Comics

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 15, 2022
FIFA 23 FUT Heroes

Today, EA Sports announced a collaboration with Marvel Entertainment to bring a new cast of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Heroes to the pitch in FIFA 23, reimagined and inspired by Marvel Comics.

This collaboration between two of the world’s largest entertainment brands will bring some of the game’s fan favorites to the game and celebrate their larger-than-life cult hero status alongside the amazing artists at Marvel. Recognising their memorable careers for club and country, each  FIFA World Cup FUT Hero will receive a special illustrated FUT item at the launch of the World Cup game mode, with base versions of FUT Heroes being available at launch of FIFA 23.

Related Story
FIFA 23 Graphics Enhancements Include Pitch Wear, Exaggerated Shadows and More

The collaboration will include other vanity items related to the fan-favorite heroes being immortalized as Marvel-inspired Heroes, including tifos, kits, balls, and more. Fans will also be able to get their hands on a forthcoming online Marvel Heroes comic book alongside Marvel written bios, with limited physical quantities to be made available at a later date. More info on both the in game vanity items and comic book availability will be made available closer to the holiday period.

Players who pre-order the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition by August 21st will also receive a limited time FIFA World Cup Hero Item, alongside a host of other in-game benefits.

We've got an extensive info roundup on this year's football game by EA Sports, the last one carrying the FIFA license before the split announced earlier this year.

