Featured Deal: Get Jaybird X4 for $99.99 Instead of $129.99

Jaybird X4s are one of the most popular wireless headphones, bringing IPX7 water resistance and sweatproof construction for reliable performance. With 8 hours of battery life and premium sound with custom EQ, Jaybird X4 allow you to create unique and personal sound profiles.

The company is offering a discount on its X4s right now, bringing the original price of $129.99 down to $99.99 for a limited time. The package includes: X4 Wireless Sport Headphones, Silicone Ear Tips 1/2, Comply Ear Tips 1/2, Ear Fins 1/2/3, Charge Cradle with USB Cable, Shirt Clip, Speed Cinch, and Carry Pouch.

Tech specs of Jaybird X4:

Type: In-ear style

Noise-isolation: Passive

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Speaker sensitivity: 99 +-3dB at 1KHz

Output max. 10mW RMS (with level limit)

Total harmonic distortion <5% (1KHz, 1mW)

Audio format: 16-bit stereo

Codec: Bluetooth SBC implementation and AAC

Response bandwidth: 20Hz - 20kHz

Driver size: 6 mm

Integrated microphone type: MEMS, omni directional | Sensitivity: -38dB +-3dB (Test conditions: 94dBV/Pa SPL, 1KHz, A-weighted)

Battery Play time: 8 Hrs | Charging time: 2 Hrs | Quick charge: 10 min = about 1 hour play time | Charging: Via USB charging cable with Pogo pin connector | Input power: DC 5V 500mA | Type: Lithium Ion | Battery voltage: 3.8V | Energy voltage in watt hrs per battery: 0.2wh

Head over to this link to get Jaybird X4 for $99.99 - discount available on all colors, including Alpha Metallic/Jade, Storm Metallic/Glacier, and Black Metallic/Flash.







Also on discount: RAVPower 20000mAh Powerbank for $29.99 with code W3MOT2NF.