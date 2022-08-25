Fear Effect Reinvented Resurfaces With New Teaser Trailer

Back in 2017, a full remake of the original Fear Effect called Fear Effect Reinvented was announced. It has been a little over five years since the announcement, and now the game has resurfaced with a new trailer that provides a better look at the game.

The new trailer, which you can watch right below, provides a quick overview of the game, confirming it will retain the unique cel-shaded looks of the original and updated gameplay, with cover-based shooting action. Unfortunately, the trailer does not confirm when the game will launch, but it suggests that it is coming sooner than we think.

A group of mercenaries on a deadly mission – that can only mean one thing...

FEAR EFFECT REINVENTED is an action-adventure, true-to-the-original remake of the first game from the classic Fear Effect franchise - refreshed with improved graphics and controls.

Wi-Ming Lam, the daughter of a Hong Kong Triad boss, has been kidnapped. Take the roles of the mercenary trio: Hana, Glas, and Deke, and try to find the missing girl.

FEATURES

- Iconic adventure-horror with reinvented gameplay, graphics, and controls.

- Original story expanded to three separate campaigns.

- Modern third-person perspective camera.

- Play as Hana Tsu-Vachel, Royce Glas, or Jakob "Deke" Decourt and unravel all secrets of demonic conspiracy.

- From cover-based battle system to survival horror elements.

- Unlock the whole gallery to get even more additional content.

- Collect items, solve puzzles and manage your inventory to beat three difficulty modes.

Fear Effect Reinvented is in the works for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. A release date has yet to be confirmed.