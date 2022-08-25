Menu
Fear Effect Reinvented Resurfaces With New Teaser Trailer

Francesco De Meo
Aug 25, 2022
Fear Effect Reinvented

Back in 2017, a full remake of the original Fear Effect called Fear Effect Reinvented was announced. It has been a little over five years since the announcement, and now the game has resurfaced with a new trailer that provides a better look at the game.

The new trailer, which you can watch right below, provides a quick overview of the game, confirming it will retain the unique cel-shaded looks of the original and updated gameplay, with cover-based shooting action. Unfortunately, the trailer does not confirm when the game will launch, but it suggests that it is coming sooner than we think.

Fear Effect Reinvented Announced For Consoles And PC; First Trailer Released

A group of mercenaries on a deadly mission – that can only mean one thing...

FEAR EFFECT REINVENTED is an action-adventure, true-to-the-original remake of the first game from the classic Fear Effect franchise - refreshed with improved graphics and controls.

Wi-Ming Lam, the daughter of a Hong Kong Triad boss, has been kidnapped. Take the roles of the mercenary trio: Hana, Glas, and Deke, and try to find the missing girl.

FEATURES
- Iconic adventure-horror with reinvented gameplay, graphics, and controls.
- Original story expanded to three separate campaigns.
- Modern third-person perspective camera.
- Play as Hana Tsu-Vachel, Royce Glas, or Jakob "Deke" Decourt and unravel all secrets of demonic conspiracy.
- From cover-based battle system to survival horror elements.
- Unlock the whole gallery to get even more additional content.
- Collect items, solve puzzles and manage your inventory to beat three difficulty modes.

 

Fear Effect Sedna Interview – 10 Hours of Gameplay; A Lot of Effort Went Into the Switch Port

 

Fear Effect Reinvented is in the works for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. A release date has yet to be confirmed.

