Far Cry 6’s Latest Trailers Lets Players Meet Giancarlo Esposito

"Giancarlo Will Face You Now" is the title of the latest trailer for Far Cry 6. In it, we get to have a chat with the actor that will play the lead villain of the title. Antón Castillo is played by Hollywood's Master of TV Villany, Giancarlo Esposito. The series of trailers that were released today show Giancarlo talking about what the player should expect when the game releases on October 7.

Giancarlo explains that instead of facing one of his usual formidable foes, he'll be facing you (the player) in Far Cry 6. The actor then proceeds to compare his refined lifestyle and weaponry to that of the player's which is mostly built from trash. All of this before asking if the player is ready to die for the cause that the guerillas stand for.

In the next trailer, we see Giancarlo deconstructing the Guerrilla weapons. As in, literally disassembling them and looking at their components in exhaustive detail. While Giancarlo rebuilds the weapon, he constantly makes fun of the Guerrilla forces and their rushed attempts at building weapons from scrap before finally stating that they don't stand a chance against him.

Following this trailer, we have Giancarlo reading some fanmail. In this trailer, Giancarlo answers questions from Far Cry fans which include: "Is Diego actually Vaas from Far Cry 3?"; "Can we play as El Presidente?"; "Can we pet Chorizo in Far Cry 6?"; "Are Diego and Anton really biologically connected?"; and more.

Finally, Giancarlo offers some totally real advice for players looking to take him down in Far Cry 6. He describes gameplay aspects like the ability to use tanks, the pets that players can use to aid them in combat, and even the weapons that the players can make from scraps known as the "Resolver Weapons".

Far Cry 6 will release on October 7 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. The Season Pass is part of the $100 Far Cry 6 Gold Edition or can be purchased a la carte for $40. The Season Pass will include several features which you can read about here.