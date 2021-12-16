Far Cry 6 Free Danny Trejo DLC and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition Available Today

Get ready for more action Far Cry fans, because Ubisoft Toronto has released some new content to keep you gunning through the holidays. On the free content front, we have new Far Cry 6 missions featuring Machete himself, Danny Trejo. You can check out Trejo in action, below.

Sea of Stars, the New RPG from The Messenger Devs, Gets a Switch Trailer and Launch Window

Here’s a bit more detail on the machete-swinging missions:

Danny & Dani vs Everybody - a new Yaran story in which players will prevent Antón Castillo’s forces from blowing up Danny’s plan to come to Yara to make his world-famous tasty tacos to feed the hungry.

- a new Yaran story in which players will prevent Antón Castillo’s forces from blowing up Danny’s plan to come to Yara to make his world-famous tasty tacos to feed the hungry. The sixth and final Special Operation, “Malagua” - Upon completing the mission “Danny & Dani vs Everybody”, Trejo returns a favor by joining players to help students protesting the Antón’s military – who is deploying the chemical weapon (PG-240X) in Yara.

- Upon completing the mission “Danny & Dani vs Everybody”, Trejo returns a favor by joining players to help students protesting the Antón’s military – who is deploying the chemical weapon (PG-240X) in Yara. Crossover Free Reward: Carne Grande - Comes standard with a gun to protect your homeys and a little bag to protect your important documents.

Today also marks the release of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition. This is a pretty straightforward port of the 2013 game, so don’t expect a lot of extra bells and whistles (apparently, it still runs at 30fps). Still, it’s a convenient new way to enjoy the game for those who don’t feel like digging out their old discs and consoles. Blood Dragon Classic Edition is part of Far Cry 6’s $40 Season Pass or can be purchased a la carte for $15. Here’s a bit of a refresher for those who didn’t play the game the first time around…

In Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, players jump in a 1980s-style, retro-futuristic open-world in which Earth has been ravaged by a nuclear war. As Sergeant Rex Colt, a state-of-the-art Mark IV Cyber Commando, players take on the mission to save humanity from the threat of an army of rampaging killer cyborgs, mutated scientists, metal sharks and vicious Blood Dragons that shoot lasers from their eyes.

Far Cry 6 is out now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PS4 – Ubisoft PR claims a PS5 version is also being offered, but it’s not currently available through the PlayStation Store. Season Pass owners on PC will simply get a copy of the original version of Blood Dragon.