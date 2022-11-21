Fan Favorite SwiftKey Keyboard Returns to iOS

Those who have been using the Android ecosystem all their life know how good SwiftKey is as a third-party keyboard. For the longest time, this was the go-to keyboard for anyone on Android, and for all the right reasons--it lived up to its name, offered a ton of customizations, and worked like a charm with text predictions and learning patterns.

SwiftKey Makes a Return to the App Store, with Microsoft Promising Heavy Investment in the App

Back in 2014, SwiftKey finally started rolling out to iOS after the release of iOS 8. Apple users were finally getting a taste of a custom keyboard on iOS, and everything went smoothly until 2016 when Microsoft acquired SwiftKey and decided to continue the development on both Android and iOS. However, a few weeks ago, the company took the app down from the App Store and told everyone that they are killing the app.

Now, Microsoft has decided to relist SwiftKey on the App Store and has also made promises of investments in terms of development going forward. Pedram Razaei, CTO at Microsoft tweeted the following.

With popular demand, we are bringing #SwiftKey back to iOS. — Pedram Rezaei (@pedram_re) November 18, 2022

SwiftKey is finally back on the iOS "with popular demand" and has promised that the company is heavily investing in the keyboard. Meaning that there are going to be new features coming into the app.

If you would like to test the app, you can head over to the App Store and download SwiftKey on your iPhone. Do note that the app has not been updated for some time, so you might not get access to the latest features but considering Microsoft's verbal commitment, we are more than likely to see something new coming to the app.

Which keyboard app are you using on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments below.