Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Cinematic FX Mod Adds Well-Known Film Effects and Ambience-Oriented ReShade Options

Want to make your Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order experience even more immersive? This Fallen Order Cinematic FX mod might be just what you’re looking for.

Granted, Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars installment is already an amazing looking title and this new modification makes it look even better for those looking for movie-lovers. Created by modder ‘Elym’, this brand-new ReShader packs ambience-oriented ReShade options alongside well-known film effects to make the game’s main protagonist’s journey from Padawan to Jedi Knight “extremely immersive”.

The Fallen Order Cinematic FX mod features Depth Haze which blurs and adds ambient fog to the distant landscape. In addition, a color grade ReShade effect allows for color customization to make the gameplay experience more vivid. Also included is a set of ReShade effects that enable the manipulation of highlights and shadows for more realistic lighting throughout Cal Kestis’ journey.

Last but not least is the ReShade Bloom effect that adds glow to luminescent objects which makes lightsabers glow more beautifully.

We’ve included a combat and ReShade showcase and a comparison video down below alongside some screenshots from the mod in action below:

















ReShade / Combat Showcase

Vanilla / ReShade comparison

Those interested in this great modification can download it through Nexusmods.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available globally now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Be sure to read our very own review of this great Star Wars installment in case you haven't done so.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is yet another excellent game developed by Respawn. With its excellent story, charming characters, engaging platforming and combat mechanics, the game is a must-buy for any self-respecting Star Wars fan, despite a lack of innovation which doesn't truly harm the experience as a whole.