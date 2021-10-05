Facebook Finally Comments on Why it Went Down Last Night and It’s Not What You Think

The internet went into a complete frenzy last night as Facebook, along with the accompanying services Instagram and WhatsApp, went down worldwide. The outage lasted hours and was eventually resolved but it did leave the conspiracy theorists with enough time to come up with their speculations.

Some claimed that the social media giant had been hacked, while there are some other extraordinary claims all over the internet. My guess was a data center issue, but Facebook has finally commented on what went down. So, you do not have to worry.

Has Facebook Been Hacked? BGP Records Vanish As Employees Plunged In Logistical Nightmare

Facebook Services Were Out Because of an Incorrect Configuration Change and Not a Hack or a Cyberattack

Facebook has commented that its ability to diagnose and address the issue was affected by the outage because it also took down the internal tools and systems. This is what they have talked about.

Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt.

Facebook also emphasized that user data was not compromised as a result of this outage. This is good because notions were flying around suggesting that this could have been a hack or a cyber-attack.

Either way, I am glad that Facebook issued a statement putting a lot of people at ease, and we are hoping that this is a lesson for social media, too, as they can move towards a better infrastructure if there is room for it.

Whatever the case might be, last night's outage was a scare for many people, especially those who are keeping in touch with their loved ones through Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp, for that matter. Having all the services go down in a single sweep was indeed worrying, but we are back to normal, so there is nothing much to worry about for now.