Exoprimal Gets New Gameplay; PC Closed Network Tests Due in July

During yesterday's showcase event, CAPCOM unveiled new gameplay and information on the upcoming cooperative team-based action shooter game Exoprimal.

To begin with, there will be a series of Closed Network Tests available on PC through Steam next month. Users can register their interest on the game's official website for a chance to be selected. Do note that participants must reside in the following regions.

Dragon’s Dogma 10th Anniversary will be Celebrated with a Digital Event this Week

Session 1 July 11, 2022 (Mon) 0:00 - 2:59 (UTC) Note: July 10, 2022 (Sun) 17:00 - 19:59 (PDT)

July 10, 2022 (Sun) 20:00 - 22:59 (EDT) United States / Canada Session 2 July 25, 2022 (Mon) 0:00 - 5:59 (UTC) Global Session 3 August 7, 2022 (Sun) 0:00 - 23:59 (UTC) Global

CAPCOM also shared the preliminary Exoprimal system requirements for the Closed Network Tests.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 version 20H2 or later (64bit required) Windows 10 version 20H2 or later (64bit required)

Windows 11 CPU Intel Core i5-7500 Intel Core i7-8700 AMD Ryzen 3 1200 AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory 8GB RAM 16GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM AMD Radeon RX 590 DirectX® Version 12 Version 12 Storage 25GB 25GB Additional Notes - The framerate may drop during graphic-intensive scenes.

- As this is a title still in development, the system requirements are still subject to change. - The framerate may drop during graphic-intensive scenes.

- As this is a title still in development, the system requirements are still subject to change.

During the showcase, CAPCOM also talked a bit more about Exoprimal's modes and Exosuit classes.

In this multiplayer experience, two squads of five Exofighters race to complete orders assigned by Leviathan, the sinister artificial intelligence behind the dinosaur outbreaks. Teams must complete missions before their rivals to win, stay alive, and continue searching for a way to escape Leviathan’s deadly games. Objectives in the Dino Survival mode include VTOL Defense, where squads defend downed aircraft from dinosaur onslaughts, and Omega Charge, which introduces a massive hammer that Exofighters will wield to obliterate targets. The video also unveiled two new Assault class Exosuits that are absolutely armed to the teeth. Barrage, a burning bombardier, and the rail gun-wielding sniper Vigilant join a growing armory of futuristic suits that teams can swap between on-the-fly to coordinate and overcome any challenge. While many situations pit players against hordes of dinosaurs, there are others where they clash directly with opposing squads, and even some where rival teams must band together to take-down common foes, like the twisted Neo Tyrannosaurus.

Exoprimal launches at some point in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.