Exclusive Holiday Deal: 5% Off On All MSI Laptops, Get AMD Ryzen 3750H And RX5500M For Just $854

The folks over at Computer Upgrade King are running an exclusive discount code in partnership with MSI and you can get a flat 5% off on any MSI laptop of your choosing using the discount code MSIHOLIDAY5. CUK USA already features incredibly competitive pricing and the discount code is the cherry on top. You can now grab an all-7nm based Ryzen 3750H and RX5500M powered MSI laptop for just $854. This would make for a great gift for any gamer and an even better one for an AMD fan!

MSI cyber sale over at Computer Upgrade King USA is live! Get a further 5% off using discount code MSIHOLIDAY5

AMD laptops are selling like hotcakes during this holiday season and we have here what is probably the best pricing for this level of performance and build quality yet. While you can browse the full list of MSI laptops in the link above, we took the liberty of handpicking some great deal

An all-AMD, MSI built, a gaming laptop with AMD's Ryzen 3750H and RX 5500M. This is a laptop that is designed for gamers who want their machines to last. Featuring an already competitive price tag of $899, you can get a further $45 off using the coupon code MSIHOLIDAY5. This is one deal you do not want to miss out on.

Before we go any further here are the full specs of this beauty:

7nm AMD Ryzen 7 3750H Quad Core Processor

7nm AMD Radeon RX5500M 4GB GDDR6 Graphics

8GB DDR4 RAM

512GB NVMe SSD

15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS-Level 120Hz Thin Bezel Display

The IPS panel and inclusion of a 512GB NVME SSD is what sets this deal apart from the rest - you will not be able to find a laptop with these specifications at a price point lower than this. A 120Hz full HD panel will be able to offer some serious gaming performance to users and the 512GB NVME SSD will ensure snappy response of the laptop. The only thing we would recommend is adding on another stick of 8GB RAM for a mere $30 and this becomes the perfect build.

If you are looking for even higher gaming performance and a powerful CPU then look no further than the MSIGF65, which you can get for $62 off its list price. I know what you are thinking, $62 aint all that big a cut. Well, if you consider the fact that this MSI laptop was listed at a price that is already competitive with discounted offerings from other vendors - you will start to see why *another* 5% off is such a sweet deal.

Here are the full specifications of this gaming laptop:

Intel Core i7-9750H Six Core Processor

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 with 6GB GDDR6

16GB DDR4 RAM

512GB NVMe SSD

15.6" Thin Bezel 120Hz IPS-Level Full HD 1920 x 1080 Display

Okay, this laptop already has the perfect specifications for gaming. With a 512GB NVME SSD and 16GB of RAM, this is a laptop that will stay snappy regardless of how many tabs you open in chrome. The 6-core Intel processor is more than capable of handling any games you throw at it and the RTX 2060 will be able to do some slight raytracing on the side as well. You can grab this deal over here.

This is an absolute beast of a laptop (more accurately a luggable). Featuring a massive 17.3 inch Full HD display that can go up to 240Hz (while being IPS!) this is a laptop that is targetted dead center at the professional gamer. Without any further ado, here are the specifications:

Powerful Intel Core i7-9700K Eight Core Processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 Graphics

17.3" Full HD 240Hz 3ms IPS-Level Display (1920 x 1080)

16GB DDR4 RAM

512GB NVMe SSD

Windows 10 Pro | Killer AX Wireless | Thunderbolt 3

There isn't a single specification here that is lacking in any way (if you really want to nitpick, then you can upgrade to an RTX 2080 by spending an extra $500). An 8-core Intel processor powers this behemoth and the 17.3 inch screen is great for gaming purposes. With a 240Hz IPS screen and Killer AX wireless, the only bottleneck in gaming is going to be your own human reflexes. You can grab this deal over here.