  ⋮  

EVGA SR-3 DARK Motherboard For Xeon W-3175X Unleashed – On Preorder For $1,800

By
1 hour ago
Submit

The DARK rises again. Not content to merely shatter records and competition in the consumer market, the EVGA SR-3 DARK merges two extreme performance lines of EVGA motherboards to bring balance to the force with exceptional performance and engineering.

The SR-3 Dark Features A 24 Phase Power Design With A Built-In Water Block

Featuring the Intel C622 chipset, Hexa-channel memory support, 24 phase power design, 16-layer PCB, dual-10GbE LAN ports, a water block to passively or actively cool the DARK’s VRM, and so much more, this board is packed with everything and is still compact enough to fit in a full E-ATX form factor. The full specifications of the motherboard are listed below:

Cooler Master Unveils MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition Liquid Cooler

  • Highly-Efficient 24 Phase Digital VRM
  • 300% Increased Socket Gold Content
  • Intel VROC Support
  • 4-Way SLI Support
  • Creative Sound Core3D Audio with Output Amplifiers
  • Reinforced PCIe slots
  • EVGA's Latest GUI BIOS Featuring OC Robot and In-BIOS Stress Testing
  • SafeBoot button to reset the motherboard and go into the BIOS with last known good settings without clearing CMOS
  • Slow Mode switch locks CPU multiplier to the lowest possible setting to allow users to switch between max OC and low speeds in real-time.
  • SPI flashing via USB allows you to flash your BIOS without a CPU
  • Onboard Temperature and Voltage Monitoring
  • Onboard Clear CMOS, Power and Reset Buttons
  • Dual EVGA Probe-It Connectors
  • Triple BIOS Support
  • EVGA ELEET X1 Software Support
  • 100% Solid State Capacitors
  • 3 Year Warranty

EVGA provides maximum power to your Intel XEON W-3175X CPU and system through up to four 8-pin EPS connectors and a 24 Phase power design! Once again, EVGA crafted its revolutionary design by using right-angle power connectors to improve airflow and cable management. The SR-3 DARK features a pre-installed water block to provide maximum cooling to the chipset and VRM of the motherboard.

No water cooling? No problem. The SR-3 DARK will still provide sufficient cooling for all standard uses of the motherboard. Every EVGA SR-3 DARK is packed with a printed PCB showing components, LEDs, PCIe lane breakdowns, and other helpful information. More importantly, this PCB with included standoffs doubles as an open-air testing or benching station, providing clearance for heaters, condensation isolation, and storage devices.

With the EVGA SR-3 DARK, you don't need to see its identification to know that the next evolution of the X299 and Z390 DARK motherboards features the latest improvements for performance and enthusiast needs. A 16-layer high-speed E-ATX PCB with gold-plated shielded edge enhances stability for heavy loads, improved overclocking, and durability for today's extreme cooling hardware.

  • 160-cx-w999-kr_xl_5
  • 160-cx-w999-kr_xl_6
  • 160-cx-w999-kr_xl_4
  • 160-cx-w999-kr_xl_7
  • 160-cx-w999-kr_xl_3
  • 160-cx-w999-kr_xl_8

The SR-3 DARK features a 24-phase Digital VRM for the cleanest, most stable power design to ensure that you're ready for Intel’s 28-core XEON W-3175X Processor. Up to 192GB of 4000MHz+ (OC) Hexa-Channel RAM on Intel Xeon W-3175X, Cascade Lake-SP, and Skylake-SP Processors.

This motherboard is definitely not for everyone and will not come cheap just like its CPU counterpart. This motherboard is currently available for preorder for $1,800. This is something very few people will get their hands on, only extreme overclockers will make good use of this.

Products mentioned in this post

Xeon W-3175X
Xeon W-3175X
 

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related