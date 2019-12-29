The DARK rises again. Not content to merely shatter records and competition in the consumer market, the EVGA SR-3 DARK merges two extreme performance lines of EVGA motherboards to bring balance to the force with exceptional performance and engineering.

The SR-3 Dark Features A 24 Phase Power Design With A Built-In Water Block

Featuring the Intel C622 chipset, Hexa-channel memory support, 24 phase power design, 16-layer PCB, dual-10GbE LAN ports, a water block to passively or actively cool the DARK’s VRM, and so much more, this board is packed with everything and is still compact enough to fit in a full E-ATX form factor. The full specifications of the motherboard are listed below:

Cooler Master Unveils MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition Liquid Cooler

Highly-Efficient 24 Phase Digital VRM

300% Increased Socket Gold Content

Intel VROC Support

4-Way SLI Support

Creative Sound Core3D Audio with Output Amplifiers

Reinforced PCIe slots

EVGA's Latest GUI BIOS Featuring OC Robot and In-BIOS Stress Testing

SafeBoot button to reset the motherboard and go into the BIOS with last known good settings without clearing CMOS

Slow Mode switch locks CPU multiplier to the lowest possible setting to allow users to switch between max OC and low speeds in real-time.

SPI flashing via USB allows you to flash your BIOS without a CPU

Onboard Temperature and Voltage Monitoring

Onboard Clear CMOS, Power and Reset Buttons

Dual EVGA Probe-It Connectors

Triple BIOS Support

EVGA ELEET X1 Software Support

100% Solid State Capacitors

3 Year Warranty

EVGA provides maximum power to your Intel XEON W-3175X CPU and system through up to four 8-pin EPS connectors and a 24 Phase power design! Once again, EVGA crafted its revolutionary design by using right-angle power connectors to improve airflow and cable management. The SR-3 DARK features a pre-installed water block to provide maximum cooling to the chipset and VRM of the motherboard.

No water cooling? No problem. The SR-3 DARK will still provide sufficient cooling for all standard uses of the motherboard. Every EVGA SR-3 DARK is packed with a printed PCB showing components, LEDs, PCIe lane breakdowns, and other helpful information. More importantly, this PCB with included standoffs doubles as an open-air testing or benching station, providing clearance for heaters, condensation isolation, and storage devices.

With the EVGA SR-3 DARK, you don't need to see its identification to know that the next evolution of the X299 and Z390 DARK motherboards features the latest improvements for performance and enthusiast needs. A 16-layer high-speed E-ATX PCB with gold-plated shielded edge enhances stability for heavy loads, improved overclocking, and durability for today's extreme cooling hardware.













The SR-3 DARK features a 24-phase Digital VRM for the cleanest, most stable power design to ensure that you're ready for Intel’s 28-core XEON W-3175X Processor. Up to 192GB of 4000MHz+ (OC) Hexa-Channel RAM on Intel Xeon W-3175X, Cascade Lake-SP, and Skylake-SP Processors.

This motherboard is definitely not for everyone and will not come cheap just like its CPU counterpart. This motherboard is currently available for preorder for $1,800. This is something very few people will get their hands on, only extreme overclockers will make good use of this.

Products mentioned in this post Xeon W-3175X

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.