EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN GPU Overclocked To Almost 3 GHz, 24 Gbps Memory With LN2 Cooling at Over 1200W Power, Breaks Various World Records

South Korean overclocker, Biso Biso, from Team EVGA has absolutely crushed various GPU world records with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card. The insane results go off to show the tremendous amounts of horsepower packed within NVIDIA's flagship graphics card when it is put under extreme cooling with unconstrained power limits.

EVGA's Overclocker Pushes The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Card To Almost 3 GHz GPU OC, 24 Gbps Memory With LN2 Cooling

Renowned overclockers such as OGS from Team Galax and Rauf have been trying to claim the top spots with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF OC LAB edition graphics card but EVGA has one-upped them with their recent LN2 OC spree. Renowned overclocker of Team EVGA, Biso Biso, has been messing around with a pair of EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics cards & the results are finally in.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom ‘XOC’ BIOS Pushes Power Limit To Almost 1000W

But before we get to the results, we have to talk about the impressive overclocking setup that was used to achieve these record-shattering results. The system is comprised of an EVGA Z690 KINGPIN DARK motherboard, featuring an Intel Core i9-12900K CPU running at up to 5.4 GHz across an 8+2 core configuration, a pair of G.Skill's Trident Z5 memory running at DDR5-6400 speeds (CL32) & all under an extreme custom-loop setup. The dual EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards used full-on LN2 cooling with custom pots, and a Noctua fan to keep the electrical components in check. The duo of cards features a total of 4 16-pin power connectors (2 per graphics card). This means that the GPUs had to be supplied power through two separate EVGA SuperNova 1600W T2 PSU units.

Each card was plugged in with a total of six 8-pin connectors to feed the dual 16-pin adapters. That's a total of twelve 8-pin connectors leading from the PSU, into four 16-pin connectors. We have been told that each EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card was sipping over 1200 Watts of power. So with two cards, that's over 2500 Watts of power for the GPUs alone.

To put things into perspective:

A single 'reference' GeForce RTX 3090 Ti requires 1x 16-pin connector

A single 'KINGPIN' GeForce RTX 3090 Ti requires 2 x 16-pin connectors

A single 16-pin connector requires a 3 x 8-pin adapter

A dual 16-pin connector config required 6 x 8-pin adapters

A dual 3090 Ti KINGPIN config requires 12 x 8-pin adapters

A single 3090 Ti Gen 5 connector is rated at up to 450W (+PCIe power)

A dual 3090 Ti Gen 5 connector config is rated at up to 900W (+PCIe power)













Coming to the test results, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards were tested in various 3DMark and Unigine Superposition GPU benchmarks.