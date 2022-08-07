EVGA Drops A $1000 US Price Bomb On Its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Graphics Card, Now Selling at $1149 US

We know that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards have seen some major price drops in less than 4 months of its launch but EVGA has gone all out with a $1000 US price bomb on its RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 variant.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Sees A Massive $1000 US Price Reduction, Is NVIDIA's Flagship Heading For A Sub-$1000 US Price Prior To GeForce RTX 40 Launch?

Last week, we reported that NVIDIA's graphics cards have seen a further price drop & the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti was now selling at an average -of 40% of its MSRP. Now EVGA seems to have offered an instant rebate on its entire RTX 3090 Ti graphics card lineup which is being sold for up to -$1000 US compared to their previously suggested prices.

EVGA ha dropped prices of its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards by up to $1000 US. (Image Credits: EVGA)

For comparison, the cheapest EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the FTW3 Gaming, was previously selling for $2149 US (MSRP) but after the rebate, the card can now be bought for just $1149 US That's a 46 percent drop in MSRP which is simply insane. Other variants are also listed with the FTW3 Ultra list price at $1499 US (-$700 US) and the FTW3 Black Gaming list price at $1399 US (-$600 US). The once $2499 US KINGPIN Hybrid which is the flagship model has also fallen down to $1999 US (-$500 US) but is currently out of stock and it looks like it will remain that way since production has finished on that specific variant.

While these are prices directly from EVGA, other NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti AIB models can be seen listed for $1300-$1400 US. As detailed earlier, NVIDIA's own store has the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti listed for $1499 US. This pricing seems to be reactionary to the upcoming GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards as AIBs want to clear up their current inventories right now than wait for the next gen to arrive which would then cause them a hard time selling the cards at the said prices since the new cards will obviously offer better performance per dollar.

